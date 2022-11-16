Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Century/JM 3, Mayo 1

Rochester Century/John Marshall outshot rival Rochester nearly 2-to-1, and the Panthers were able to take advantage of their opportunities to win their first meeting of the season against their cross-town rival, at Graham Arena 4.

Century/JM improved to 2-1-0 overall, while Mayo drops to 0-3-0 with its second close loss of the season.

Megan Gamble and Fiona Barry scored to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead, before Claire Siems got Mayo on the board with an assist from Katie Cummings. Kailey Birkestrand added a late insurance goal to cap the scoring and give Century/JM its third win in its past four meetings with Mayo.

Abigail Conners backstopped the Panthers, making 21 saves. Grace Kober was sharp in goal for Mayo, too, making 34 stops in her second start of the season. Though Kober is 0-2-0, she has posted a 2.84 goals-against average and an excellent .933 save percentage in her first two starts, stopping 84 of the 90 total shots she's faced.

Likewise, Conners has been outstanding for Century/JM early in the season, with a .900 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record through three games.

Century/JM plays at Park of Cottage Grove at 7 p.m. Friday, while Mayo plays at Winona at 7:15 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 22.

CENTURY/JM 3, MAYO 1

Century/JM 0-0-3 — 3

Mayo 0-0-1 — 1

Century/John Marshall: Megan Gamble 1 goal; Paige Groslie 1 assist; Cecelia Hallock 1 assist; Fiona Barry 1 goal; Annika Torbenson 1 assist; Kylie Davidson 2 assists; Kailey Birkestrand 1 goal. Goalie : Abigail Conners 21 saves (22 shots).

Mayo: Claire Siems 1 goal; Katie Cummings 1 assist. Goalie : Grace Kober 34 saves (37 shots).

AREA GAMES

DODGE COUNTY 4, WINONA 0

Winona 0-0-0—0

Dodge Co. 1-1-2 — 4

Winona: Goalie : Aliya Gricius 50 saves (54 shots).

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 goal; Kylie Meyer 1 assist; Maysie Koch 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Simons 1 goal, 1 assist; Zoe Heimer 1 assist; Daisy Harens 1 goal; Alyse Williamschen 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 6 saves (6 shots).

• • • • •

HASTINGS 14, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0—0

Hastings 5-6-3—14

Red Wing: Goalie : Allie Meyer 45 saves (59 shots).

