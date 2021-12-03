Girls Hockey Roundup: Austin, Red Wing have power outage in losses
Thursday's southeastern Minnesota high school girls hockey results.
NORTHFIELD 9, AUSTIN 0
Northfield 3-3-3 — 9
Austin 0-0-0 — 0
Northfield: Megan Snyder 1 assist; Isabelle Stephes 1 goal, 1 assist; Emerson Garlie 1 goal, 2 assists; Ayla Puppe 3 goals, 1 assist; Grace McCoschen 1 assist; Rita Langford 1 assist; Cambria Monson 1 assist; Mia Miller 3 goals; Keira Hauskins 1 goal; Lucy Boland 1 assist. Goalie: Maggie Malecha 9 saves (9 shots).
Austin: Goalie: Kyia Radford-Garcia 44 saves (53 shots)
VISITATION 7, RED WING 1
Visitation 2-4-1 — 7
Red Wing 0-0-1 — 1
Visitation: Lauren Reppenhagen 1 assist; Gracia Munoz 2 goals, 3 assists; Clare Olson 1 goal; Caroline Doran 1 goal; Abigail Hemauer 3 goals, 2 assists. Goalie: Cady Pagel 25 saves (26 shots).
Red Wing: Annahstasia Campbell 1 goal. Goalie: Allie Meyer 20 saves (27 shots).