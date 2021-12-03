SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Girls Hockey Roundup: Austin, Red Wing have power outage in losses

Thursday's southeastern Minnesota high school girls hockey results.

Hockey results graphic logo
December 02, 2021 09:22 PM
NORTHFIELD 9, AUSTIN 0

Northfield 3-3-3 — 9

Austin 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield: Megan Snyder 1 assist; Isabelle Stephes 1 goal, 1 assist; Emerson Garlie 1 goal, 2 assists; Ayla Puppe 3 goals, 1 assist; Grace McCoschen 1 assist; Rita Langford 1 assist; Cambria Monson 1 assist; Mia Miller 3 goals; Keira Hauskins 1 goal; Lucy Boland 1 assist. Goalie: Maggie Malecha 9 saves (9 shots).

Austin: Goalie: Kyia Radford-Garcia 44 saves (53 shots)

• • • • •

VISITATION 7, RED WING 1

Visitation 2-4-1 — 7

Red Wing 0-0-1 — 1

Visitation: Lauren Reppenhagen 1 assist; Gracia Munoz 2 goals, 3 assists; Clare Olson 1 goal; Caroline Doran 1 goal; Abigail Hemauer 3 goals, 2 assists. Goalie: Cady Pagel 25 saves (26 shots).

Red Wing: Annahstasia Campbell 1 goal. Goalie: Allie Meyer 20 saves (27 shots).

