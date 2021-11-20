Girls hockey roundup: Dodge County hangs tough, drops opener at Simley

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — Ida Huber stopped 29 shots in her first start as Dodge County's goalie, but Simley was strong on the power play and held off the Wildcats for a 4-2 victory on Friday in a non-conference girls hockey game.

Huber stopped 29 of 33 shots, but Simley was 2-for-6 on the power-play, scoring two goals in the first period and two more in the second. Seventh-grader Maysie Koch and senior Natalie Ahern scored for the Wildcats (0-1-0 overall).

SIMLEY 4, DODGE COUNTY 2

Dodge Co. 0-2-0 — 2

Simley 2-2-0 — 4

Dodge County: Maysie Koch 1 goal; Natalie Ahern 1 goal; Nora Carstensen 1 assist; Abby Simons 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 29 saves (33 shots).