Girls hockey roundup: Farmington too much for Century/JM

FARMINGTON — Farmington scored seven goals in the first period here Thursday en route to a 12-1 victory against Section 1AA opponent Rochester Century/John Marshall.

Sam Moehle led the Tigers (1-1-0 overall) with four goals and three assists, while Abby Gehrke had two goals and three assists.

Century/JM (0-3-0 overall) scored its goal in the third period, a power-play goal by Annika Torbenson, with an assist from Klaus Gilbertson.

Abi Conners made 39 saves for the Panthers, who play at Minnehaha United at 2 p.m. Saturday.

FARMINGTON 12, CENTURY/JM 1

Century/JM 0-0-1 — 1

Farmington 7-4-1 — 12

Century/JM: Annika Torbenson 1 goal; Klaus Gilbertson 1 assist. Goalie : Abi Conners 39 saves (51 shots).

Farmington: Abby Gehrke 2 goals, 3 assists; Reegan Werner 1 goal, 1 assist; Katie Klotz 1 assist; Sam Moehle 4 goals, 3 assists; Ava Johnson 1 goal; Addison Trapp 1 assist; MaKenna Kadrlik 2 goals, 3 assists; Alexa Bricko 1 goal; Madison Kadrlik 3 assists; Morgan Mitchell 1 goal. Goalie : Addison Moudry 10 saves (11 shots).

AREA GAMES

ALBERT LEA 8, RED WING 1

Albert Lea 3-1-4 — 8

Red Wing 1-0-0 — 1

Albert Lea: Esther Yoon 3 goals, 1 assist; Lillian Hernandez 1 goal; Olivia Ellsworth 1 goal, 1 assist; Aryah Hansen 1 goal, 3 assists; Shelby Evans 1 assist; Morgan Goskeson 1 goal; Mika Cichosz 2 assists; Liley Steven 1 goal. Goalie : Rachel Doppelhammer 22 saves (23 shots).

Red Wing: Aftyen Bluhm 1 goal. Allie Meyer 32 saves (40 shots).

• • • • •

MANKATO WEST 5, WINONA 1

Winona 0-1-0 — 1

M. West 1-3-1 — 5

Winona: Kasja Kovala 1 goal. Goalie : Aliya Gricius 41 saves (46 shots).