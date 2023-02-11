99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls hockey section playoff schedules

Schedules for the Section 1A, 1AA and 4 A girls hockey playoffs.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
February 10, 2023 06:45 PM
GIRLS HOCKEY

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Feb. 8

(At higher seed)

No. 1 Lakeville South (21-4), bye

Northfield 5, Farmington 1

Lakeville North 14, Mayo 0

Owatonna 8, Century/John Marshall 2

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 11

(At higher seed)

No. 4 Northfield (19-7-0) at No. 1 Lakeville South (21-4-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Owatonna (19-6-0) at No. 2 Lakeville North (19-7-0), 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, Feb. 16

(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINAL

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Winona 4, Austin 1

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 11

(At higher seed)

No. 4 Winona (10-13-0) at No. 1 Dodge County (15-8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Waseca (12-11-0) at No. 2 Albert Lea (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, Feb. 16

(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4A

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 11

No. 1 Simley, bye

No. 5 Visitation at No. 4 St. Paul Highland Park, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Red Wing at No. 3 Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

No. 2 South St. Paul, bye

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Red Wing/Chisago Lakes winner at No. 2 South St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Visitation/SPHP winner at No. 1 Simley, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, Feb. 16

(At higher seed)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

