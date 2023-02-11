Girls hockey section playoff schedules
Schedules for the Section 1A, 1AA and 4 A girls hockey playoffs.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SECTION 1AA
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday, Feb. 8
ADVERTISEMENT
(At higher seed)
No. 1 Lakeville South (21-4), bye
Northfield 5, Farmington 1
Lakeville North 14, Mayo 0
ADVERTISEMENT
Owatonna 8, Century/John Marshall 2
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Feb. 11
(At higher seed)
ADVERTISEMENT
No. 4 Northfield (19-7-0) at No. 1 Lakeville South (21-4-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Owatonna (19-6-0) at No. 2 Lakeville North (19-7-0), 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Thursday, Feb. 16
(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
— — — — —
SECTION 1A
QUARTERFINAL
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Winona 4, Austin 1
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Feb. 11
(At higher seed)
No. 4 Winona (10-13-0) at No. 1 Dodge County (15-8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Waseca (12-11-0) at No. 2 Albert Lea (16-7-1), 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Thursday, Feb. 16
(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
— — — — —
SECTION 4A
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, Feb. 11
No. 1 Simley, bye
No. 5 Visitation at No. 4 St. Paul Highland Park, 1:30 p.m.
No. 6 Red Wing at No. 3 Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
No. 2 South St. Paul, bye
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Red Wing/Chisago Lakes winner at No. 2 South St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Visitation/SPHP winner at No. 1 Simley, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Thursday, Feb. 16
(At higher seed)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.