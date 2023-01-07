99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Simons scores twice, but Dodge County edged by Eden Prairie

Dodge County played right with Class AA foe Eden Prairie on Friday night, but a late goal gave the Eagles the victory.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 07, 2023 09:40 AM
KASSON — Dodge County was right with Eden Prairie down the final buzzer Friday night at Dodge County Ice Arena. In the end, the Eagles found a way to make one more play than the Wildcats, beating Dodge County 4-3 in a non-conference girls hockey game.

Dodge County, ranked No. 7 in Class A, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Hannah Peterson and Abby Simons.

Eden Prairie battled back early in the second, though, scoring twice in the first 5:24 to tie the score 2-2.

The teams then traded goals late in the second, with Eden Prairie’s Natalie McNeil giving her team a 3-2 lead with 1:44 to play in the period. The Wildcats answered quickly, though, as Simons scored her second of the night just 32 seconds later.

The score remained 3-3 through much of the third, until the Eagles’ Addy Mitchell scored the winner with 2:40 to play.

Abby Zeitler had two assists for Dodge County (12-4-0 overall), and Ida Huber made 15 saves.

Rylee Lorton made 13 saves for Eden Prairie (5-10-0).

EDEN PRAIRIE 4, DODGE COUNTY 3

Eden Prairie 0-3-1 — 4

Dodge County 2-1-0 — 3

Eden Prairie: Ella Konrad 1 goal; Addy Mitchell 2 goals, 2 assists; Gianna Kowalkoski 1 assist; Natalie McNeil 1 goal; Ella Pinnow 1 assist. Goalie: Rylee Lorton 13 saves (16 shots).

Dodge County: Hannah Peterson 1 goal; Nora Carstensen 1 assist; Abby Simons 2 goals; Abby Zeitler 2 assists; Alyse Williamschen 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 15 saves (19 shots).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
