Girls Hockey: Simons scores twice, but Dodge County edged by Eden Prairie

KASSON — Dodge County was right with Eden Prairie down the final buzzer Friday night at Dodge County Ice Arena. In the end, the Eagles found a way to make one more play than the Wildcats, beating Dodge County 4-3 in a non-conference girls hockey game.

Dodge County, ranked No. 7 in Class A, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Hannah Peterson and Abby Simons.

Eden Prairie battled back early in the second, though, scoring twice in the first 5:24 to tie the score 2-2.

The teams then traded goals late in the second, with Eden Prairie’s Natalie McNeil giving her team a 3-2 lead with 1:44 to play in the period. The Wildcats answered quickly, though, as Simons scored her second of the night just 32 seconds later.

The score remained 3-3 through much of the third, until the Eagles’ Addy Mitchell scored the winner with 2:40 to play.

Abby Zeitler had two assists for Dodge County (12-4-0 overall), and Ida Huber made 15 saves.

Rylee Lorton made 13 saves for Eden Prairie (5-10-0).

EDEN PRAIRIE 4, DODGE COUNTY 3

Eden Prairie 0-3-1 — 4

Dodge County 2-1-0 — 3

Eden Prairie: Ella Konrad 1 goal; Addy Mitchell 2 goals, 2 assists; Gianna Kowalkoski 1 assist; Natalie McNeil 1 goal; Ella Pinnow 1 assist. Goalie : Rylee Lorton 13 saves (16 shots).