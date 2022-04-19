SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Girls lacrosse results for Monday, April 18, 2022

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 18, 2022 10:40 PM
Share

Mankato 16, John Marshall 3

Ella Pater scored a pair of goals, but Mankato West was still too much for John Marshall, winning 16-3 in the Big Nine Conference battle.

Luca Neurer also scored once for the Rockets, who trailed 11-1 at halftime.

“Mankato is a great team with lots of returning talent. It was a tough loss for our young team, but our athletes never gave up,” JM coach Breanna Bly said. “We are excited for this season and look forward to continuous improvement each game.”

Mankato 16, John Marshall 3
Mankato West#11#5#—#16
John Marshall#1#2#—#3
Mankato: No stats submitted.
John Marshall: Ella Pater 2 goals, 3 takeaways, 9 groundballs; Luca Neurer 1 goal, 2 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Camilla Hangge 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Amelia Payne 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 11 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESBOYS LACROSSEGIRLS LACROSSE
What to read next
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Boys lacrosse results for Monday, April 18, 2022
A scoreboard of lacrosse games.
April 18, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Mayo, Owatonna girls lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Owatonna girls lacrosse on April 18, 2022
Mayo hosted Owatonna for a girls lacrosse game on Monday, April 18, 2022.
April 18, 2022 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
050321.ALL-CITY-GOLF.064.jpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Rochester teams feature good mix of talented veterans, up-and-comers
Rochester sent just one girls golfer to a state meet last spring. That number could very well grow in 2022.
April 14, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
051221-ALL-CITY-BOYS-GOLF-05861.jpg
Prep
Boys Golf: Rochester golfers look to battle for conference titles, state-meet berths
Rochester sent just one boys golfer to a state meet last spring. That number could very well grow in 2022.
April 14, 2022 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman