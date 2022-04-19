Girls lacrosse results for Monday, April 18, 2022

Mankato 16, John Marshall 3

Ella Pater scored a pair of goals, but Mankato West was still too much for John Marshall, winning 16-3 in the Big Nine Conference battle.

Luca Neurer also scored once for the Rockets, who trailed 11-1 at halftime.

“Mankato is a great team with lots of returning talent. It was a tough loss for our young team, but our athletes never gave up,” JM coach Breanna Bly said. “We are excited for this season and look forward to continuous improvement each game.”

Mankato West#11#5#—#16

John Marshall#1#2#—#3

Mankato: No stats submitted.

John Marshall: Ella Pater 2 goals, 3 takeaways, 9 groundballs; Luca Neurer 1 goal, 2 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Camilla Hangge 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Amelia Payne 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 11 saves.