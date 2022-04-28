SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | Prep

Girls Section 1AA track-and-field honor roll

Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet
Stewartville's Anna Myhre and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/ Mabel-Canton's Jersey Ristau compete in the 100-meter hurdles relay varsity event during the Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
April 28, 2022 04:06 PM
SECTION 1AA HONOR ROLL

(Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls/Randolph, Kasson-Mantorville, Red Wing, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Stewartville, Winona)

100 — Adriana Brenegen (Winona) 13.08; Delaney Awe (K-M) 13.50; Sarah Wangen (Austin) 13.74.

200 — Adriana Brenegen (Winona) 27.18; Olivia Amundson (Byron) 27.47; Cadence Thorson (Red Wing) 27.69.

400 — Paige Halder (Byron) 60.87; Ava Pike (Winona) 64.76; Avrie Rolland (Byron) 64.82.

800 — Kylie Stockton (Red Wing) 2:29.03; Ava Pike (Winona) 2:31.69; Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 2:32.63.

1,600 — Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 5:30.77; Payton Satzke (Byron) 5:43.45; Nadia Vaughn (Austin) 5:50.16.

3,200 — Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 11:48.35; Marissa Shute (Austin) 12:17.53; MollyKate Hagen (PEM) 13:14.15.

100 hurdles — Rachel Fode (Byron) 17.33; Allie Sveen (PEM) 18.03; Hanna Hewitt (Stewartville) 18.61; Morgan Hanlin (Red Wing) 18.61.

300 hurdles — Haylie Strum (Stewartville) 48.52; Allie Sveen (PEM) 50.16; Mattea Stockton (Red Wing) 50.91.

4x100 relay — Byron 53.32; Stewartville 54.10; Austin 54.78.

4x200 relay — Byron 1:50.85; Austin 2:00.77; Winona 2:00.85.

4x400 relay — Byron 4:16.93; Winona 4:39.30; Austin 4:46.71.

4x800 relay — Byron 10:38.63; Winona 11:34.96; Kasson-Mantorville 11:44.50.

Long jump — Anna Mhyre (Stewartville) 16-3 1/2; Cadence Thorson (Red Wing) 16-2; Carly Conway (Winona) 15-3 1/4.

Triple jump — Olivia Walsh (Austin) 35-2 1/2; Macy Wozney (PEM) 32-3; Rachel Fode (Byron) 31-3.

High jump — Olivia Walsh (Austin) 5-2; Ava Dahlke (Winona) 5-0; Chloe Fratzke (Winona) 5-0.

Pole vault — Ella Ott (Byron) 8-6; Meghan Urban (Stewartville) 8-0; Claire Krook (Byron) 7-6; Emma Aarsvold (K-M) 7-6; Sarah Wangen (Austin) 7-6; Emily Klapperich (Austin) 7-6.

Shot put — Laura Bekaert (Austin) 35-0; Lauren Rott (PEM) 33-9; Megan Gallagher (Byron) 32-10.

Discus — Lauren Rott (PEM) 118-1; Taylor Lamphere (K-M) 92-6; Autumn Wadewitz (Winona) 90-3.

Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet
