Girls soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
Byron 4, John Marshall 0
ROCHESTER — Payton Satzke recorded a goal and an assist as the Bears netted four second half goals for the victory.
Aubrey Akervik and Marina Leigh also scored for the Bears.
Byron#0#4#—#4
John Marshall#0#0#—#0
Byron: Aubrey Akervik 1 goal; Marina Leigh 1 goal; Payton Satzke 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie:
John Marshall: No stats available.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Cannon Falls 0 (OT)
Cannon Falls#0#0#0#0#—#0
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#0#0#0#1#—#1
Cannon Falls: Goalie: Mia Halling 9 saves.
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa: Elena Hartung 1 goal; Bethany Dick 1 assist. Goalie: Ava Knott 0 save.
Notes: PIZM is 5-5-1 overall; CF is 0-7.
