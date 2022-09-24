Girls soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Byron 4, John Marshall 0

ROCHESTER — Payton Satzke recorded a goal and an assist as the Bears netted four second half goals for the victory.

Aubrey Akervik and Marina Leigh also scored for the Bears.

Byron#0#4#—#4

John Marshall#0#0#—#0

Byron: Aubrey Akervik 1 goal; Marina Leigh 1 goal; Payton Satzke 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie:

John Marshall: No stats available.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE