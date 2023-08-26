6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls soccer results for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:32 PM

Dover-Eyota 0, Lourdes 0, tie

ROCHESTER — Lourdes opened the season with a 0-0 overtime tie with Dover-Eyota in non-conference play on Friday.

"While there weren’t many goals, there weren’t many chances either," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "The play was even at times, but we tended to sit back and watch at times instead of taking the initiative."

Lourdes junior goalkeeper Addison Lange made six saves to post a shutout. Groven said Allison Restovich, Ainsley Young and defender Anna Shedivy all had strong games.

"We have some adjustments to make out I’m pleased with this staring point," Groven said.

Dover-Eyota#0#0#—#0
Lourdes#0#0#—#0
Dover-Eyota: Goalie: Not provided.
Lourdes: Goalie: Addison Lange 6 saves.

By Staff reports
