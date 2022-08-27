Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Girls soccer results for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 26, 2022 09:08 PM
Lourdes 4, Dover-Eyota 0

DOVER — Both Amelia Gossman and Becca Cook started the season with a two-point night as Lourdes took care of its Section 1A foe in the season opener.

Gossman and Cook each tallied a goal and an assist for a Lourdes offense that recorded 26 shots. Brynn Billmeier netted the first goal of the season for Lourdes. Rose Otto also scored.

Lourdes#2#2#—#4
Dover-Eyota#0#0#—#0
Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 1 goal, 1 assist; Sofia Sierra 1 assist; Rose Otto 1 goal; Grace Buntrock 1 assist; Becca Cook 1 goal, 1 assist; Brynn Billmeier 1 goal. Goalie: Addison Lange 4 saves.
Dover-Eyota: No stats available.

Mahtomedi 5, Mayo 0

ROCHESTER — Mahtomedi netted four goals in the second half to break open what was an 1-0 game at the intermission.

Spartans keeper Kayley Peters made 15 saves in net for Mayo.

Mahtomedi#1#4#—#
Mayo#0#0#—#
Mahtomedi: No stats available.
Mayo: Goalie: Kayley Peters 15 saves.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
