Girls soccer results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 3, Red Wing 0
Red Wing#0#0#—#0
Byron#1#2#—#3
Red Wing:
Byron: Marissa Ellavsky 1 goal, 1 assist; Taylor Finney 2 goals; Rachel Fode 1 assist; Abigail Zeitler 1 assist. Goalie: Cadence Loughran 5 saves.
