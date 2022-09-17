We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Girls soccer results for Friday, Sept. 17, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 17, 2022
NON-CONFERENCE

Winona 4, Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa 1
Winona#3#1#—#4
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#1#0#—#1
Winona: Alivia Bell 2 goals; Adriana Brenengen 1 goal; Allison Quimby 1 goal. Goalie:
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa: Elena Hartung 1 goal; Ellie Hoffarth 1 assist. Goalie: Ava Knott 7 saves.
Notes: Winona is 3-4-1 overall; PIZM is 4-4-1.

Red Wing 13, Triton Kenyon Wanamingo Hayfield 0
Triton Kenyon Wanamingo Hayfield#—#0
Red Wing#—#13
Triton Kenyon Wanamingo Hayfield: Goalie: Miley Dostal 3 saves; Kai Ball 10 saves.
Red Wing: No stats available.

