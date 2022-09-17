Girls soccer results for Friday, Sept. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Winona 4, Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa 1
Winona#3#1#—#4
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#1#0#—#1
Winona: Alivia Bell 2 goals; Adriana Brenengen 1 goal; Allison Quimby 1 goal. Goalie:
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa: Elena Hartung 1 goal; Ellie Hoffarth 1 assist. Goalie: Ava Knott 7 saves.
Notes: Winona is 3-4-1 overall; PIZM is 4-4-1.
Red Wing 13, Triton Kenyon Wanamingo Hayfield 0
Triton Kenyon Wanamingo Hayfield#—#0
Red Wing#—#13
Triton Kenyon Wanamingo Hayfield: Goalie: Miley Dostal 3 saves; Kai Ball 10 saves.
Red Wing: No stats available.
