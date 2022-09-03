SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Girls soccer results for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 02, 2022 10:38 PM
Century 1, Farmington 1

Century settled for a 1-1 tied with Farmington in the non-conference game.

The teams went into the second half scoreless. After Farmington scored after intermission, Jordan Nowicki wound up getting Century's lone goal, using an assist from Grace Burgess.

The game was halted with 25 minutes remaining due to lightning.

"We were feeling good and fired up but the weather had other plans and we were canceled and had to settle for the tie," Century coach Karen LaDue said.

