Girls soccer results for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Century 1, Farmington 1
Century settled for a 1-1 tied with Farmington in the non-conference game.
The teams went into the second half scoreless. After Farmington scored after intermission, Jordan Nowicki wound up getting Century's lone goal, using an assist from Grace Burgess.
The game was halted with 25 minutes remaining due to lightning.
"We were feeling good and fired up but the weather had other plans and we were canceled and had to settle for the tie," Century coach Karen LaDue said.
Century 1, Farmington 1
Farmington #0#1#—#1
Century#0#1#—#1
Farmington: Goalie: 9 saves.
Century: Grace Burgess 1 assist; Jordan Nowicki 1 goal. Goalie: Kate Kopp 2 saves.
Defending state champion Mankato West graduated the vast majority of its starters from a year ago. Still, West is excellent all over again and proved that to John Marshall on Friday.
A scoreboard of football games.