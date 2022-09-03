Girls soccer results for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Century 1, Farmington 1

Century settled for a 1-1 tied with Farmington in the non-conference game.

The teams went into the second half scoreless. After Farmington scored after intermission, Jordan Nowicki wound up getting Century's lone goal, using an assist from Grace Burgess.

The game was halted with 25 minutes remaining due to lightning.

"We were feeling good and fired up but the weather had other plans and we were canceled and had to settle for the tie," Century coach Karen LaDue said.