Girls soccer results for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Twin Rivers 2, John Marshall 0

MENDOTA HEIGHTS — Two Rivers slipped past John Marshall 2-0 in a non-conference game, riding a goal in each half.

It was the opener for the Rockets.

JM's Brinn Kelley and Esme Rizzo shared goaltending duties in the contest. Kelley had seven saves and Rizzo six. Both allowed a goal.

“There were a lot positives from this game and some great things to work with,” Rockets coach Brian Dahl said.

John Marshall#0#0#—#0

Twin Rivers#1#1#—#2

John Marshall: Goalie: Brinn Kelley 7 saves; Esme Rizzo 6 saves.

Twin Rivers: No stats submitted.