We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls soccer results for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 04, 2022 11:25 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NON-CONFERENCE

Red Wing 5, Lake City 2
Lake City#1#1#—#2
Red Wing#2#3#—#5
Lake City: No stats submitted.
Red Wing: Lillie Sonju 1 assist; Kayla Radtke 3 goals; Sammi Chandler 2 goals; Ava Nelson 1 assist; Mattea Stockton 2 assists. Goalie: Sarah Bohlmann 4 saves.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESGIRLS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Century, John Marshall boys soccer
Prep
'We knew this was the team to rewrite JM history': Rockets boys soccer reaching new heights
The John Marshall boys soccer team has already clinched its first winning season since 2014, but this season has always been about something more.
October 04, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Stewartville, Caledonia girls soccer
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Caledonia girls soccer on Oct. 3, 2022
Stewartville hosted Caledonia for girls soccer on Oct. 3, 2022.
October 03, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
October 03, 2022 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 03, 2022 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports