Girls soccer results for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Wing 5, Lake City 2
Lake City#1#1#—#2
Red Wing#2#3#—#5
Lake City: No stats submitted.
Red Wing: Lillie Sonju 1 assist; Kayla Radtke 3 goals; Sammi Chandler 2 goals; Ava Nelson 1 assist; Mattea Stockton 2 assists. Goalie: Sarah Bohlmann 4 saves.
