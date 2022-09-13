Girls soccer results for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Winona Cotter 2, Lourdes 1

WINONA — Winona Cotter controlled most of the match and slid past No. 9-ranked Lourdes 2-1 in non-conference play.

“Tonight was not our best night as we were outplayed by a controlled Cotter team who took it to us in the first half,” Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. “We were watching them play around us for a better part of the half, but we adjusted and our second half was a lot more even.”

Lourdes’ goal came from Rose Otto, off an assist from Ella Shedivy.

Groven was impressed with the play of Shedivy.

“Sophomore Ella Shedivy played well at the outside mid; her hustle made a huge difference on our lone goal,” Groven said. “I was encouraged by our improvement as the game went on.”

The loss was Lourdes’ first this season and dropped it to 5-1 overall.

