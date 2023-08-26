6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:51 PM

NON-CONFERENCE

Minnehaha Academy 10, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1
Minnehaha Academy#5#5#—#10
Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa#1#0#—#1
Minnehaha Academy: Berit Parten 4 goals, 2 assists; Charlotte Wold 3 goals; Gabby Wamre 1 goal; Amanda Lindskong 1 goal; Greta Carlson 1 goal. Goalie:
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Izzy Johnson 1 goal; Olivia Cordes 1 assist. Goalie: Ava Knott 11 saves.

Byron 3, St. Anthony Village 0
Byron#1#2#—#3
St. Anthony#0#0#—#0
Byron: Leah Ellavasky 1 goal; Rylee Finney 1 assist; Paige Halder 2 goals, 1 assist; Kelly Amberg 1 assist. Goalie: Cadence Loughran 2 saves.
St. Anthony: No stats available.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
