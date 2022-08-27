Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
Girls soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 27, 2022 06:47 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, St. Charles 2
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#1#2#—#3
St. Charles#1#1#—#2
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa: Izabella Johnson 1 assist; Elena Hartung 1 assist; Olivia Cordes 1 goal, 1 assist; Bethany Dick 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Ava Knott 1 save.
St. Charles: Araceli White 1 goal; Mya Omdahl 1 goal. Goalie: Makadyn Gust 1 save.

St. Anthony Village 1, Byron 1
St. Anthony Village#1#0#—#1
Byron#0#1#—#1
St. Anthony Village: No stats available.
Byron: Paige Halder 1 goal; Ashlyn Rogne 1 assist.

