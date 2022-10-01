Girls soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
PIZM 7-5-1 PEM 1-9-1
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#0#1#—#1
Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa#4#1#—#5
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Gracelyn Grant 1 goal. Goalie: Melayna Marshman 2 saves.
PIZM: Ellen Stapleton 1 goal; Brynne Kelley 1 goal, 1 assist; Hanna Tree 1 assist; Elena Hartung 2 goals, 1 assist; Olivia Cordes 1 goal; Bethany Dick 1 assist. Goalie: Ava Knott 2 saves.
Notes: PIZM is 7-5-1 overall; PEM is 1-9-1
