Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 15, 2022 08:53 PM
SECTION 2A SEMIFINALS

PIZM 2, Stewartville 0

STEWARTVILLE — No. 3 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa built a one-goal lead in the first and then hung on for a 2-1 win over No. 2 seed Stewartville.

Brynne Kelley and Olivia Cardes both found the back of the net for PIZM, which moved to 10-5-1 overall. Elena Hartung had an assists.

Stewartville’s Claire Ruter scored for her team, also in the first half. The Tigers finished their season 8-8-1.

PIZM will next face No. 1 Lourdes at 5 p.m. Thursday in Austin.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Stewartville 1
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa#2#0#—#2
Stewartville#1#0#—#1
Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Brynne Kelley 1 goal; Elena Hartung 1 assist; Olivia Cordes 1 goal. Goalie: Ava Knott 1 save.
Stewartville: Claire Ruter 1 goal. Goalie: Claire Olson 2 saves.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
