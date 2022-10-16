Girls soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

SECTION 2A SEMIFINALS

PIZM 2, Stewartville 0

STEWARTVILLE — No. 3 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa built a one-goal lead in the first and then hung on for a 2-1 win over No. 2 seed Stewartville.

Brynne Kelley and Olivia Cardes both found the back of the net for PIZM, which moved to 10-5-1 overall. Elena Hartung had an assists.

Stewartville’s Claire Ruter scored for her team, also in the first half. The Tigers finished their season 8-8-1.

PIZM will next face No. 1 Lourdes at 5 p.m. Thursday in Austin.

Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Brynne Kelley 1 goal; Elena Hartung 1 assist; Olivia Cordes 1 goal. Goalie: Ava Knott 1 save.

Stewartville: Claire Ruter 1 goal. Goalie: Claire Olson 2 saves.