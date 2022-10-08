We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Girls soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 08, 2022 04:48 PM
Totino-Grace 5, Lourdes 0

Fridley — Totino-Grace — ranked No. 6 in Class AA — took control of the game early and never looked back.

Addison Lange made nine saves in goal for the Eagles — ranked No. 6 in Class A.

"Totino-Grace took it to us today," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "Time to look to what we have next. We play teams like this for the challenge that great teams bring to the table. They brought it, but we didn’t and lost. We look ahead to section play, and work through what we learned from the weekend and move forward."

Groven was proud of how the Lourdes defense held up for the most part, specifically Ellie Baudhuin and Grace Buntrock.

Lourdes#—#0
Totino Grace#2#3#—#5
Lourdes: Goalie: Addison Lange 9 saves.
TG: No stats available.

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 2, South St. Paul 0
Byron#1#1#—#2
South St. Paul#0#0#—#0
Byron: Paige Halder 1 goal; Payton Satzke 1 goal; Abigail Zeitler 1 assist. Goalie: Cadence Loughran 3 saves.
South St. Paul: No stats available.
Notes: Byron is 12-0-3 overall.

