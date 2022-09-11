Girls soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

John Marshall 4, Stewartville 1

STEWARTVILLE — Haili Mattson and Ayana Robinson scored two goals each as John Marshall defeated Stewartville 4-1 in non-conference play on Saturday.

Brinnn Kelley and Esme Rizzo collected assists for the Rockets, who scored two goals in each half.

Jordan Clark earn the win in goal as she notched four saves.

John Marshall#2#2#—#4

Stewartville#0#1#—#1

John Marshall: Brinnn Kelley 1 assist; Esme Rizzo 1 assist; Haili Mattson 2 goals; Ayana Robinson 2 goals. Goalie: Jordan Clark 4 saves.

Stewartville: No stats provided.

LAKEVILLE — Lakeville North defeated short-handed Century 3-0 in non-conference play.

"We had several players out today and had to rely on others to step up," Century coach Karen LaDue said. "Those that played today stepped up and played well."

Senior goalkeeper Kate Kopp played a strog game for the Panthers and had 19 saves.

Century#0#0#—#0

Lakeville North#2#1#—#3

Century: Goalie: Kate Kopp 19 saves.

Lakeville North: No stats provided.

Byron#3#1#—#4

Mankato West#2#0#—#2

Byron: Marissa Ellavsky 2 goals; Paige Halder 2 goals, 1 assist.

Mankato West: No stats provided.

Kasson-Mantorville#1#2#—#3

Winona#0#2#—#2

Kasson-Mantorville: Delaney Awe 1 goal, 1 assist; Lanety Bungum 1 assist; Kaylee Narveson 1 goal; MaKenzie Carrier 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Kylie Meyer 14 saves.

Winona: No stats provided.

Notes: K-M improves to 5-0-1.