News reporting
Girls soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 10, 2022 10:13 PM
John Marshall 4, Stewartville 1

STEWARTVILLE — Haili Mattson and Ayana Robinson scored two goals each as John Marshall defeated Stewartville 4-1 in non-conference play on Saturday.

Brinnn Kelley and Esme Rizzo collected assists for the Rockets, who scored two goals in each half.

Jordan Clark earn the win in goal as she notched four saves.

John Marshall#2#2#—#4
Stewartville#0#1#—#1
John Marshall: Brinnn Kelley 1 assist; Esme Rizzo 1 assist; Haili Mattson 2 goals; Ayana Robinson 2 goals. Goalie: Jordan Clark 4 saves.
Stewartville: No stats provided.

Lakeville North 3, Century 0

LAKEVILLE — Lakeville North defeated short-handed Century 3-0 in non-conference play.

"We had several players out today and had to rely on others to step up," Century coach Karen LaDue said. "Those that played today stepped up and played well."

Senior goalkeeper Kate Kopp played a strog game for the Panthers and had 19 saves.

Century#0#0#—#0

Lakeville North#2#1#—#3

Century: Goalie: Kate Kopp 19 saves.

Lakeville North: No stats provided.

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 4, Mankato West 2
Byron#3#1#—#4
Mankato West#2#0#—#2
Byron: Marissa Ellavsky 2 goals; Paige Halder 2 goals, 1 assist.
Mankato West: No stats provided.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Winona 2
Kasson-Mantorville#1#2#—#3
Winona#0#2#—#2
Kasson-Mantorville: Delaney Awe 1 goal, 1 assist; Lanety Bungum 1 assist; Kaylee Narveson 1 goal; MaKenzie Carrier 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Kylie Meyer 14 saves.
Winona: No stats provided.
Notes: K-M improves to 5-0-1.

Watertown-Mayer 10, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 0
Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield#0#0#—#0
Watertown-Mayer#4#6#—#10
Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield: Goalie: Miley Dostal 4 saves; Kai Ball 9 saves.
Watertown-Mayer: No stats provided.
Notes: Watertown-Mayer is ranked No. 10 in the state in Class A.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
