Girls soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

ROCHESTER — Lourdes got off to a fast start, with a goal in the first 3 minutes of its game with Austin. But the Eagles wouldn’t score again until the first of two overtimes as it snuck off with a 2-1 win over the Packers in non-conference action.

Rose Otto had a goal for the 7-1 Eagles and Becca Cook had one. Grace Buntrock had an assist.

“Austin had us back on our heels a little bit and we had some trouble scoring,” Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. “We did dominate throughout much of the game, especially the second half, but we were often a step too late or not in the right spots at the right time. Thankfully, the girls kept at it. We were able to score a second goal in the first overtime and then hung on for the lead.”

Lourdes 2, Austin 1

Austin#1#0#0#0#—#1

Lourdes#1#0#1#0#—#2

Austin: No stats submitted.

Lourdes: Rose Otto 1 goal; Grace Buntrock 1 assist; Becca Cook 1 goal; Ella Shedivy 1 assist. Goalie: Addison Lange 3 saves.