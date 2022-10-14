Girls soccer results for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

SECTION 1AA SEMIFINALS

Byron 1, Red Wing 0

BYRON — Byron got just one goal but it was enough.

Paige Halder connected for the No. 1-seeded Bears in the first half, assisted by Payton Satzke. That lifted Byron to a 1-0 win over fifth seed Red Wing.

Byron (15-0-3) next play No. 3 seed Winona in the section final at 7:30 p.m. in Austin.

Byron 1, Red Wing 0

Red Wing#0#0#—#0

Byron#1#0#—#1

No. 5 Red Wing: No stats submitted.

No. 1 Byron: Paige Halder 1 goal; Payton Satzke 1 assist.

Winona 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0

KASSON — Kasson-Mantorville goalie Kylie Meyer made 10 saves, but it still wasn’t enough as Winona emerged with a 2-0 win over K-M.

ADVERTISEMENT

K-M was the No. 2 seed, Winona No. 3.

Winona (11-5-2 overall) got both of its scores in the second half. K-M had its season end at 10-3-3 overall.

Winona will play No. 1 seed Byron at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Austin the section final.

Winona 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Winona#0#2#—#2

Kasson-Mantorville#0#0#—#0

No. 3 Winona: No stats submitted.

No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville: Goalie: Kylie Meyer 10 saves.

SECTION 2A QUARTERFINALS

Lourdes 8, Triton/Kenyon/Wanamingo/Hayfield 0

ROCHESTER — Lourdes managed a scoring festival in romping past No. 8 seed Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield.

The Eagles had six goals in the first half, two in the second. Senior forward Amelia Gossman led the way with two goals as well as a pair of assists. Brynn Billmeier had two goals, Rose Otto one goal and two assists, and Allison Restovich three assists.

“It was a strong win for us tonight,” Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. “It was great to see the goals since we’ve been struggling with finishing to the back of the net as of late. The points were spread around, the offense proving that they were working together a lot better and going to the ball. Our midfield was great tonight and it was nice to see Brynn Billmeier and Sophia Sierra have great scoring chances.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes moves to 10-4-1 and hosts the winner between Fairmont and Mankato Loyola on Saturday.

Lourdes 8, Triton-Kenyon/Wanamingo/Hayfield 0

Triton-Kenyon-Wanamingo-Hafield#0#0#—#0

Lourdes#6#2#—#0

No. 8 Triton-Kenyon/Wanamingo/Hafield: No stats submitted.

No. 1 Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 2 goals, 2 assists; Sofia Sierra 1 goal; Rose Otto 1 goal, 2 assists; Nikki Lindeen 1 goal; Grace Buntrock 1 assist; Becca Cook 1 goal; Allison Restovich 3 assists; Brynn Billmeier 2 goals. Goalie: Addison Lange 1 save.

PIZM 14, Tri-City United 0

PINE ISLAND — No. 3-seed Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa made easy work of No. 6 seed Tri-City United, winning 14-0.

Brynne Kelley, Elena Hartung and Caroline Sems all had three goals for PIZM. Olivia Cordes added two goals and two assists.

PIZM is 9-5-1.