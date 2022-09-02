Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 01, 2022 10:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Lourdes 3, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

PINE ISLAND — Amelia Gossman recorded a three-point night as the Eagles won their fourth consecutive contest to open the season.

Gossman scored a goal and tallied a pair of assists, feeding Rose Otto and Becca Cook for their goals.

"It was a great game between two solid teams tonight," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "PIZM played tough defense tonight and kept us on our toes the entire game. Our offense was making some creative runs and sprinting the field but PIZM held most of the game.

"The girls are playing well together and have picked up some key wins on the road."

Lourdes 3, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Lourdes#1#2#—#3
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#0#0#—#0
Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 1 goal, 2 assists; Rose Otto 1 goal; Becca Cook 1 goal; Alaina Wollbrink 1 assist. Goalie: Addison Lange 2 saves.
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa: Goalie: Ava Knott 11 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 7, Faribault 0

ROCHESTER — Isabel Wright recorded a hat trick as the Spartans had little issue with the Falcons.

Kaia Kirkeby, Zoe LeBrasseur, Dempsey Nessler and Kaley Peters all scored as well for the Spartans.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 5, Lake City 1
Kasson-Mantorville#2#3#—#
Lake City#1#0#—#
Kasson-Mantorville: Delaney Awe 2 goals, 2 assists; Kaylee Narveson 2 goals, 2 assists; Kyleigh Fate 1 goal. Goalie: Kylie Meyer 3 saves.
Lake City: No stats available.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESGIRLS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Cross Country Results Scores graphic
Prep
Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of cross country meets.
September 01, 2022 10:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls volleyball
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls volleyball on Sept. 1, 2022
Stewartville hosted Zumbrota-Mazeppa for their home opener girls volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated Stewartville.
September 01, 2022 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
September 01, 2022 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
September 01, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports