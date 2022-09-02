Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Lourdes 3, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

PINE ISLAND — Amelia Gossman recorded a three-point night as the Eagles won their fourth consecutive contest to open the season.

Gossman scored a goal and tallied a pair of assists, feeding Rose Otto and Becca Cook for their goals.

"It was a great game between two solid teams tonight," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "PIZM played tough defense tonight and kept us on our toes the entire game. Our offense was making some creative runs and sprinting the field but PIZM held most of the game.

"The girls are playing well together and have picked up some key wins on the road."

Lourdes#1#2#—#3

Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#0#0#—#0

Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 1 goal, 2 assists; Rose Otto 1 goal; Becca Cook 1 goal; Alaina Wollbrink 1 assist. Goalie: Addison Lange 2 saves.

Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa: Goalie: Ava Knott 11 saves.

Mayo 7, Faribault 0

ROCHESTER — Isabel Wright recorded a hat trick as the Spartans had little issue with the Falcons.

Kaia Kirkeby, Zoe LeBrasseur, Dempsey Nessler and Kaley Peters all scored as well for the Spartans.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE