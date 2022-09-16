Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 0
Caledonia#0#0#—#
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura#2#4#—#
Caledonia: Goalie: Josie Foster 29 saves.
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Katherine Hoffman 1 assist; Mya Omdahl 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Perez 4 goals, 1 assist; Payton Schiebel 1 assist; Araceli White 1 goal. Goalie: Makadyn Gust 2 saves.
