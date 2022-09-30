Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Century 2, John Marshall 0

ROCHESTER — Nisha Wetter and Jordan Nowicki connected on a pair of goals and Century beat John Marshall 2-0 at John Drews Field.

Wetter had the first goal, in the first half, and Nowicki had the second, in the second half.

“Century possessed the ball,” Panthers coach Karen LaDue said. “We were able to connect and move the ball well. We knew we would have to be patient and the time would come.”

Century is 8-1 in the Big Nine Conference and 9-4-1 overall. JM is 3-4-1, 4-6-1.

Century#1#1#—#

John Marshall#0#0#—#

Century: Nisha Wetter 1 goal, 1 assist; Jordan Nowicki 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Kate Kopp 5 saves.

John Marshall: No stats submitted.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lake City 3, Stewartville 1

Stewartville#0#1#—#1

Lake City#2#1#—#3

Stewartville: No stats submitted.

Lake City: Baily Earnest-Miller 1 goal; Sadie Sanders 2 goals.

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Byron 2

Byron#1#1#0#0#—#2

Kasson-Mantorville#1#1#0#0#—#2

Byron: No stats submitted.

Kasson-Mantorville: Delaney Awe 1 goal; MaKenzie Carrier 1 goal. Goalie: Kylie Meyer 5 saves.

