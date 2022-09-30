We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
News reporting
Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 29, 2022
Century 2, John Marshall 0

ROCHESTER — Nisha Wetter and Jordan Nowicki connected on a pair of goals and Century beat John Marshall 2-0 at John Drews Field.

Wetter had the first goal, in the first half, and Nowicki had the second, in the second half.

“Century possessed the ball,” Panthers coach Karen LaDue said. “We were able to connect and move the ball well. We knew we would have to be patient and the time would come.”

Century is 8-1 in the Big Nine Conference and 9-4-1 overall. JM is 3-4-1, 4-6-1.

Century 2, John Marshall 0
Century#1#1#—#
John Marshall#0#0#—#
Century: Nisha Wetter 1 goal, 1 assist; Jordan Nowicki 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Kate Kopp 5 saves.
John Marshall: No stats submitted.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lake City 3, Stewartville 1
Stewartville#0#1#—#1
Lake City#2#1#—#3
Stewartville: No stats submitted.
Lake City: Baily Earnest-Miller 1 goal; Sadie Sanders 2 goals.

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Byron 2
Byron#1#1#0#0#—#2
Kasson-Mantorville#1#1#0#0#—#2
Byron: No stats submitted.
Kasson-Mantorville: Delaney Awe 1 goal; MaKenzie Carrier 1 goal. Goalie: Kylie Meyer 5 saves.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
