Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

John Marshall 7, Faribault 0

FARIBAULT — Six different Rockets netted a goal as JM was strong on the road in Faribault.

Brinn Kelley netted two goals and had an assist, while Sophia Cornish and Ayana Robinson each recorded a goal and an assist for the Rockets.

Jordan Clark and Abby Borth combined for the shutout in goal.

"The Rockets had great possession tonight and had six different goal scores," JM coach Brian Dahl said. "This group of girls continue to improve every game. The Rockets improve to a 1-1-1 record.

John Marshall#3#4#—#7

Faribault#0#0#—#0

John Marshall: Abigail Armstrong 1 goal; Ava Adams 1 assist; Brinn Kelley 2 goals, 1 assist; Esme Rizzo 1 goal; Sydney Kelley 1 assist; Sophia Cornish 1 goal, 1 assist; Ryan Fridlund 1 goal; Ayana Robinson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Jordan Clark 0 save; Abby Borth 2 saves.

Faribault: No stats available.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE