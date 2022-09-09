SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 08, 2022 07:59 PM
John Marshall 7, Faribault 0

FARIBAULT — Six different Rockets netted a goal as JM was strong on the road in Faribault.

Brinn Kelley netted two goals and had an assist, while Sophia Cornish and Ayana Robinson each recorded a goal and an assist for the Rockets.

Jordan Clark and Abby Borth combined for the shutout in goal.

"The Rockets had great possession tonight and had six different goal scores," JM coach Brian Dahl said. "This group of girls continue to improve every game. The Rockets improve to a 1-1-1 record.

John Marshall#3#4#—#7
Faribault#0#0#—#0
John Marshall: Abigail Armstrong 1 goal; Ava Adams 1 assist; Brinn Kelley 2 goals, 1 assist; Esme Rizzo 1 goal; Sydney Kelley 1 assist; Sophia Cornish 1 goal, 1 assist; Ryan Fridlund 1 goal; Ayana Robinson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Jordan Clark 0 save; Abby Borth 2 saves.
Faribault: No stats available.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa 2, Cannon Falls 0
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#1#1#—#2
Cannon Falls#0#0#—#0
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Izabella Johnson 1 assist; Elena Hartung 1 goal, 1 assist; Bethany Dick 1 goal. Goalie: Ava Knott 0 save.
Cannon Falls: Goalie: 7 saves.
Notes: PIZM is 4-2 overall.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
