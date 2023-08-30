Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Lourdes 9, Lake City 1

LAKE CITY — Lourdes senior Rose Otto had a six-point night in the Eagles’ 9-1 Hiawatha Valley League win over Lake City.

Otto had three goals and three assists. Nadia Bretton also had a strong game with two goals and Becca Cook had a goal and two assists.

Lourdes goalie Addison Lange totaled five saves.

“Where we struggled late last week, we made up for by going to the ball and connecting our passes,” Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. “Our seniors were stellar tonight, each of the four having at least one point on the evening. That leadership is really paying off at the start of the season, not only at practice, but their leadership on the field too. They are taking chances and communicating with their teammates and we’re scoring as a result.”

The Eagles are 1-0-1.

Lourdes#6#3#—#9

Lake City#0#1#—#1

Lourdes: Sofia Sierra 1 assist; Isabel Saunders 1 goal; Rose Otto 3 goals, 3 assists; Becca Cook 1 goal, 2 assists; Allison Restovich 1 goal; Alaina Wollbrink 1 goal, 1 assist; Nadia Bretton 2 goals; Bryn Billmeier 1 assist. Goalie: Addison Lange 5 saves.

Lake City: No stats submitted.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Cannon Falls 0

Cannon Falls#0#0#—#0

Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa#0#2#—#2

Cannon Falls: No stats submitted.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Izzy Johnson 1 assist; Caroline Sems 1 goal; Elena Hartung 1 goal.

Notes: PIZM is 1-1-0. Cannon Falls is 0-1-0.

NON-CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6, Cannon Falls 0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#2#4#—#6

Cannon Falls#0#0#—#0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: No stats submitted.

Cannon Falls: No stats submitted.

