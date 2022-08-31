Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Byron 6, Cannon Falls 0
Byron#5#1#—#6
Cannon Falls#0#0#—#0
Byron: Aubrey Akervik 1 goal; Rachel Fode 1 goal; Marina Leigh 1 assist; Ashlyn Rogne 1 goal; Payton Satzke 1 goal, 1 assist; Lily Woodhouse 1 assist; Rylee Finney 2 goals; Amber Roble 1 assist; Alexa Schrooten 1 assist. Goalie: Cadence Loughran 2 saves.
Cannon Falls: No stats available.
