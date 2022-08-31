Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 30, 2022 07:35 PM
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 6, Cannon Falls 0
Byron#5#1#—#6
Cannon Falls#0#0#—#0
Byron: Aubrey Akervik 1 goal; Rachel Fode 1 goal; Marina Leigh 1 assist; Ashlyn Rogne 1 goal; Payton Satzke 1 goal, 1 assist; Lily Woodhouse 1 assist; Rylee Finney 2 goals; Amber Roble 1 assist; Alexa Schrooten 1 assist. Goalie: Cadence Loughran 2 saves.
Cannon Falls: No stats available.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
