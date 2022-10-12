Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Owatonna 1, Century 0 (OT)

OWATONNA — The No. 4 seeded Huskies broke a scoreless tie just 3 minutes into overtime to end the season of the fifth-seeded Panthers in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals.

Century played well but just couldn't break through. Keeper Kate Kopp was credited with a number of saves according to coach Karen LaDue.

"It is disappointing to lose but the girls have no reason to feel bad about their play," LaDue said. "We played well. Kate Kopp had a tremendous game in goal. She made a few key saves early, So many girls stepped up and had great games. It is unfortunate that we couldn't knock one in."

Owatonna 1, Century 0

Century0#0#0#0—#0

Owatonna0#0#1#0#—#1

Century: No stats available.

Owatonna: No stats available.

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS