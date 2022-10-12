We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 11, 2022 11:52 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Owatonna 1, Century 0 (OT)

OWATONNA — The No. 4 seeded Huskies broke a scoreless tie just 3 minutes into overtime to end the season of the fifth-seeded Panthers in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals.

Century played well but just couldn't break through. Keeper Kate Kopp was credited with a number of saves according to coach Karen LaDue.

"It is disappointing to lose but the girls have no reason to feel bad about their play," LaDue said. "We played well. Kate Kopp had a tremendous game in goal. She made a few key saves early, So many girls stepped up and had great games. It is unfortunate that we couldn't knock one in."

Owatonna 1, Century 0
Century0#0#0#0—#0
Owatonna0#0#1#0#—#1
Century: No stats available.
Owatonna: No stats available.

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS

Red Wing 3, Waseca 2, OT
Red Wing#1#1#0#1#—#3
Waseca#1#1#0#0#—#2
Red Wing: Lillie Sonju 1 goal; Kayla Radtke 1 goal; Sophia Rahn 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Alexis Kuehl 8 saves.
Waseca: No stats provided.
Notes: Sophia Rahn scored the winning goal in the second overtime as Red Wing advanced to the semifinals.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESGIRLS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
October 11, 2022 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Class A boys state soccer: PIZM
Prep
High school soccer postseason schedule: Lourdes boys and girls both earn No. 1 seeds
The PIZM boys received the top seed in Section 2A, while the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls are No. 1 in 1A. The Mayo boys are No. 1 in Section 1AAA.
October 11, 2022 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
z-m byron
Prep
Z-M battles, defeats Byron for first time since 2018
The Cougars, behind seniors Natalie Dykes and Rylee Nelson, downed the Bears 3-1. It’s the first time Z-M beat Byron since 2018.
October 11, 2022 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Mayo, Century boys soccer
Prep
Boys soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
October 11, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports