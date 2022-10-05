We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 04, 2022 09:20 PM
Byron 2, Lourdes 1

ROCHESTER — In a battle of the top two teams in the HVL it was the Bears that are now in the driver's seat for the league title.

Paige Halder netted a goal in the first and second half to lead the Bears. Cadence Loughran made six saves in net for Byron.

Anna Shedivy scored in the first half to give Lourdes a 1-0 lead.

"We played alright tonight just not enough to stay stride-for-stride with Byron," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "They came out to play and beat us to the 50/50 ball and we got caught watching just a little bit too much. Credit goes to the Byron Bears, they played well tonight."

Mankato West 1, Century 0

ROCHESTER — The Scarlets scored a goal in the opening minutes and were able to ride it out from there.

"One goal was enough for the win," Century coach Karen LaDue said. "Mankato West played well and just out-hustled us to the ball."

John Marshall 2, Austin 1

AUSTIN — Ayana Robinson had a hand in both JM goals, tallying a goal and an assist.

Brinn Kelley scored off the Robinson assist and Hailil Mattson assisted Robinson on her goal. Jordan Clark made 4 saves in net for JM.

"We had a difficult time finding the back of the net tonight but were able to come together to get the win," JM coach Brian Dahl said. "We have two more big games to finish off the year before the section playoffs."

John Marshall 2, Austin 1
John Marshall#1#1#—#2
Austin#1#0#—#1
John Marshall: Brinn Kelley 1 goal; Haili Mattson 1 assist; Ayana Robinson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Jordan Clark 4 saves; Abby Borth 0 save.
Austin: No stats available.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Red Wing 4, Albert Lea 1
Red Wing#2#2#—#4
Albert Lea#0#1#—#1
Red Wing: Lillie Sonju 1 assist; Sammi Chandler 4 goals; Ava Nelson 1 assist; Sophia Rahn 1 assist. Goalie: Sarah Bohlmann 5 saves.
Albert Lea: No stats available.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Winona Cotter#0#3#—#3
La Crescent-Hokah#0#0#—#0
Winona Cotter: Autumn Suffrins 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Bella Kaiser 3 saves.
La Crescent-Hokah: No stats available.

By Staff reports
