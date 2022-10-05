Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Byron 2, Lourdes 1

ROCHESTER — In a battle of the top two teams in the HVL it was the Bears that are now in the driver's seat for the league title.

Paige Halder netted a goal in the first and second half to lead the Bears. Cadence Loughran made six saves in net for Byron.

Anna Shedivy scored in the first half to give Lourdes a 1-0 lead.

"We played alright tonight just not enough to stay stride-for-stride with Byron," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "They came out to play and beat us to the 50/50 ball and we got caught watching just a little bit too much. Credit goes to the Byron Bears, they played well tonight."

Byron#1#1#—#2

Lourdes#1#0#—#1

Byron: Marissa Ellavsky 1 assist; Paige Halder 2 goals. Goalie: Cadence Loughran 6 saves.

Lourdes: Anna Shedivy 1 goal.

Mankato West 1, Century 0

ROCHESTER — The Scarlets scored a goal in the opening minutes and were able to ride it out from there.

"One goal was enough for the win," Century coach Karen LaDue said. "Mankato West played well and just out-hustled us to the ball."

Mankato West#1#0#—#

Century#0#0#—#

Mankato West: No stats available.

Century: No stats available.

John Marshall 2, Austin 1

AUSTIN — Ayana Robinson had a hand in both JM goals, tallying a goal and an assist.

Brinn Kelley scored off the Robinson assist and Hailil Mattson assisted Robinson on her goal. Jordan Clark made 4 saves in net for JM.

"We had a difficult time finding the back of the net tonight but were able to come together to get the win," JM coach Brian Dahl said. "We have two more big games to finish off the year before the section playoffs."

John Marshall#1#1#—#2

Austin#1#0#—#1

John Marshall: Brinn Kelley 1 goal; Haili Mattson 1 assist; Ayana Robinson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Jordan Clark 4 saves; Abby Borth 0 save.

Austin: No stats available.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Red Wing 4, Albert Lea 1

Red Wing#2#2#—#4

Albert Lea#0#1#—#1

Red Wing: Lillie Sonju 1 assist; Sammi Chandler 4 goals; Ava Nelson 1 assist; Sophia Rahn 1 assist. Goalie: Sarah Bohlmann 5 saves.

Albert Lea: No stats available.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE