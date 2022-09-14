SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 13, 2022 09:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Century 7, Austin 0

ROCHESTER — The Panthers scored early and often, running away from the Packers.

McKenna Baker connected with Jordan Nowicki for both of her goals. Baker also scored, while Nowicki added a pair of assists as well for Century, which saw six different players score.

"Our girls are putting things together and connecting as a team," Century coach Karen LaDue said. "We are getting goals from different players and they are really finding each other out on the field."

Century 7, Austin 0
Austin#0#0#—#0
Century#4#3#—#7
Austin: No stats available.
Century: Jane Mitchell 1 goal; Hayley Schwartz 1 goal; McKenna Baker 1 goal, 2 assists; Kailey Birkestrand 1 goal; Nora Lynch 1 assist; Nisha Wetter 1 goal, 1 assist; Jordan Nowicki 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie: Kate Kopp 3 saves.

John Marshall 1, Albert Lea 0

ROCHESTER — With a first half goal from Haili Mattson, JM extended its win streak to three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayana Robinson assisted Mattson's goal, while Jordan Clark made three saves in net for the clean sheet.

JM will go for four in a row Thursday when it hosts Mankato West.

John Marshall 1, Albert Lea 0
Albert Lea#0#0#—#0
John Marshall#1#0#—#1
Albert Lea: No stats available.
John Marshall: Haili Mattson 1 goal; Ayana Robinson 1 assist. Goalie: Jordan Clark 3 saves.
Notes: JM is 3-1-1 overall.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESGIRLS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Kasson-Mantorville, Lourdes girls volleyball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Kasson-Mantorville girls volleyball on Sept. 13, 2022
Lourdes hosted Kasson-Mantorville for a girls volleyball on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
September 13, 2022 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
September 13, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
September 13, 2022 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls tennis results for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
September 13, 2022 08:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports