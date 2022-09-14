Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Century 7, Austin 0

ROCHESTER — The Panthers scored early and often, running away from the Packers.

McKenna Baker connected with Jordan Nowicki for both of her goals. Baker also scored, while Nowicki added a pair of assists as well for Century, which saw six different players score.

"Our girls are putting things together and connecting as a team," Century coach Karen LaDue said. "We are getting goals from different players and they are really finding each other out on the field."

Austin#0#0#—#0

Century#4#3#—#7

Austin: No stats available.

Century: Jane Mitchell 1 goal; Hayley Schwartz 1 goal; McKenna Baker 1 goal, 2 assists; Kailey Birkestrand 1 goal; Nora Lynch 1 assist; Nisha Wetter 1 goal, 1 assist; Jordan Nowicki 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie: Kate Kopp 3 saves.

John Marshall 1, Albert Lea 0

ROCHESTER — With a first half goal from Haili Mattson, JM extended its win streak to three games.

Ayana Robinson assisted Mattson's goal, while Jordan Clark made three saves in net for the clean sheet.

JM will go for four in a row Thursday when it hosts Mankato West.