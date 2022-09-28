Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Owatonna 3, John Marshall 1

ROCHESTER — Owatonna scored three unanswered goals after Ayana Robinson gave the Rockets an early lead.

Jordan Clark made 13 saves in net for the Rockets. Overall, despite the result, JM coach Brian Dahl was happy with the performance.

"The Rockets played a great game tonight in which the final score doesn’t reflect," Dahl said. "Missed several close chances. We need to continue building on this as we get closer to section playoffs."

John Marshall#1#0#—#1

Owatonna#2#1#—#3

John Marshall: Ayana Robinson 1 goal. Goalie: Jordan Clark 13 saves.

Owatonna: No stats available.

Century 6, Faribault 0

ROCHESTER — Goalkeeper Kate Kopp netted her first varsity goal, scoring on a penalty kick to give the Panthers an early lead that they would never relinquish.

McKenna Baker and Jordan Nowicki each scored a pair of goals, while Izzy Mollen tallied her first goal of the season as well for Century.

Faribault#—#0

Century#4#2#—#

Faribault: No stats available.

Century: Kate Kopp 1 goal; McKenna Baker 2 goals; Nora Lynch 1 assist; Nisha Wetter 2 assists; Jordan Nowicki 2 goals, 1 assist; Khloe Teal 1 assist; Izzy Mollen 1 goal. Goalie: Kate Kopp 0 save.

Lourdes 5, Lake City 0

ROCHESTER — Becca Cook recorded a hat trick and dished out an assist to help the Eagles soar past LC.

Amelia Gossman and Alaina Wollbrink also scored for the Eagles, while Allison Restovich finished with a pair of assists.

"It was nice to get our offensive punch back this evening," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "We’ve had a some trouble with that the past two games but we’ve made more of an effort toward our offensive strategy this week and had it paid off tonight."

Lake City#0#0#—#0

Lourdes#3#2#—#5

Lake City: No stats available.

Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 1 goal; Rose Otto 1 assist; Becca Cook 3 goals, 1 assist; Allison Restovich 2 assists; Alaina Wollbrink 1 goal. Goalie: Addison Lange 2 saves.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Dover-Eyota 1

Dover-Eyota#0#1#0#0#—#1

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura#0#1#0#0#—#1

Dover-Eyota: Goalie: 13 saves.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Shelby Wendt 1 goal. Goalie: Makadyn Gust 10 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Triton-Kenyon-Wanamingo-Hayfield 0

Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield#0#0#—#0

Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa#5#5#—#10

Triton-Kenyon/Wanamingo/Hayfield: Goalie: Salma Fernandez 17 saves.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Izabella Johnson 1 goal; Brynne Kelley 2 goals; Elena Hartung 1 goal, 2 assists; Olivia Cordes 1 assist; Liz Winkels 1 goal, 1 assist; Bethany Dick 1 goal; Ava Henning 1 goal; Brooklynn Kelley 2 goals; Phoenix Malin 1 goal.

Notes: PIZM is 6-5-1. TKWH is 1-9-0.

