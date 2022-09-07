SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 06, 2022 09:55 PM
John Marshall 1, Mayo 1

ROCHESTER — John Marshall goalie Jordan Clark had a terrific 12 saves and the Rockets finished in a 1-all tie with Mayo in the Big Nine Conference match at JM.

Mayo scored in the first half and JM in the second half. Jennifer Reyna had Mayo’s goal. JM's goal came from Brinn Kelley.

"The Rockets played a tight game against a tough cross-town rival," JM coach Brian Dahl said. "Brinn Kelley scored the tying goal midway through the second half. Defender Ava Adams played an excellent defensive game for the Rockets. Senior goal keeper Jordan Clark looked sharp with 12 saves."

Mayo 1, John Marshall 1

Mayo#1#0#0#0#—#1
John Marshall#0#1#0#0#—#1
Mayo: Jennifer Reyna 1 goal. Goalie: Kayley Peters 3 saves.
John Marshall: Brinnn Kelley 1 goal. Goalie: Jordan Clark 12 saves.

Owatonna 4, Century 2

OWATONNA — Owatonna scored four times in the second half and knocked off Century 4-2 in Big Nine Conference soccer.

The Huskies didn’t get their first goal until midway through the second half.

Both Century’s goals both came from Jordan Nowicki. McKenna Baker and Kailey Birkestrand had assists. Kate Kopp had 13 saves in goal for Century.

“We played well; we had a few moments where we got caught and misplayed the ball defensively and that’s all it took,” Century coach Karen LaDue said. “Owatonna did what they needed to do and capitalized on their chances in the end.”

Owatonna 4, Century 2
Century#1#1#—#
Owatonna#0#4#—#
Century: McKenna Baker 1 assist; Kailey Birkestrand 1 assist; Jordan Nowicki 2 goals. Goalie: Kate Kopp 13 saves.
Owatonna: No stats submitted.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia/Spring Grove 2, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#1#0#—#1
Caledonia-Spring Grove#1#1#—#2
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Layla Kerr 1 goal. Goalie:
Caledonia/Spring Grove: Addie Fruechte 1 goal. Goalie: Josie Foster 16 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kasson-Mantorville 9, Faribault 1
Kasson-Mantorville#4#5#—#
Faribault#1#0#—#
Kasson-Mantorville: Delaney Awe 3 goals, 2 assists; Olivia Oolman 2 goals; Kaylee Narveson 2 goals. Goalie: Kylie Meyer 1 save.
Faribault: Goalie: Claire Anderson 17 saves.

Lake City 6, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 0
Lake City#2#4#—#6
Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield#0#0#—#0
Lake City: Grace Arendt 1 goal, 1 assist; Delilah Benjamin 2 goals; Grace Morrisey 1 goal; Sadie Sanders 2 goals; Baily Earnest-Miller 2 assists.
Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield: Goalie: Miley Dostal 4 saves.

Pine Island/Zumbrota/Mazeppa 16, Tri-City United 0
Tri-City United#0#0#—#0
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa#10#6#—#16
Tri-City United: Goalie: Team 21 saves.
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Phoenix Malin 1 goal; Izabella Johnson 1 assist; Ellen Stapleton 1 assist; Ella Sorum 1 goal; Brynne Kelley 3 goals, 4 assists; Katrina Sortland 1 goal, 1 assist; Hanna Tree 1 goal; Elena Hartung 2 goals; Olivia Cordes 1 goal, 1 assist; Ella Schmoll 1 goal; Liz Winkels 1 goal; Bethany Dick 1 goal, 1 assist; Ellie Hoffarth 1 assist; Brooklynn Kelley 3 goals, 3 assists. Goalie: Ava Knott 0 save.
Notes: PIZM IS 3-2-0, Tri-City United 0-3-0.

