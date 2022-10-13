Girls soccer results for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
We are part of The Trust Project.
SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lake City 1
Lake City#1#—#1
La Crescent-Hokah#1#2#—#3
No. 5 Lake City: No stats provided.
No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah: Autumn Iverson 1 goal; Maya Bubbers 1 goal; Mya Herman 1 goal. Goalie: Payton Phillips 5 saves.
Top performances for area high school players.
The PIZM boys received the top seed in Section 2A, while the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls are No. 1 in 1A. The Mayo boys are No. 1 in Section 1AAA.