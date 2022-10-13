We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls soccer results for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 12, 2022 10:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lake City 1
Lake City#1#—#1
La Crescent-Hokah#1#2#—#3
No. 5 Lake City: No stats provided.
No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah: Autumn Iverson 1 goal; Maya Bubbers 1 goal; Mya Herman 1 goal. Goalie: Payton Phillips 5 saves.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESGIRLS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 12, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
October 12, 2022 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Class A boys state soccer: PIZM
Prep
High school soccer postseason schedule: Lourdes boys and girls both earn No. 1 seeds
The PIZM boys received the top seed in Section 2A, while the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls are No. 1 in 1A. The Mayo boys are No. 1 in Section 1AAA.
October 12, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 12, 2022 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports