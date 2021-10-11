Girls soccer teams to watch: Century looks to make some noise, Winona Cotter a favorite

SECTION 1AAA

• Century (10-4-2): The 2020 outright Big Nine champions just missed clinching at least a share of their third straight conference title when they fell 1-0 to Mankato East on Thursday to finish a game behind the Cougars in the standings at 8-2. Century is 4-1-2 in section play, with a QRF ranking of 22. It's one of five teams in the section to have a QRF ranking between 22 and 36. The Panthers are also the top scoring team in the section, averaging 3.5 goals per game thanks to the talented duo of Addison Clarey and Jordan Nowicki. Clarey lead sthe team with 24 goals to go along with 12 assists, while Nowicki has 15 assists and 17 goals.

• Lakeville North (12-2-1): The Panthers shared the South Suburban title with Rosemount at 8-1, falling to intra-city rival Lakeville South 1-0 for their only conference and section defeat. They are currently ranked sixth in Class AAA and have a QRF value of 89.5 that ranks fourth in Class AAA and fifth in the state. McKenna Lehman (13 goals) and Abby Ruhland (11 goals, six assists) lead a Panthers’ offense that averages just over 3.1 goals per game. North and Century tied 0-0 on Sept. 11.

• Lakeville South (5-7-1): The Cougars started the season tying Century 2-2, before losing their next five games. They snapped the streak with a 3-2 win over Mayo and turned it into a stretch that saw them knock off Lakeville North and Farmington. They are 3-0-1 in the section.

RELATED:

• Kasson-Mantorville girls soccer eyes special season

ADVERTISEMENT

• Photos: Century, Lakeville South girls soccer

• Photos: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Kasson-Mantorville girls soccer

• High school soccer postseason schedule: Century boys earn two seed; Winona boys and girls earn top seeds The Winhawks are the only program to have both boys and girls teams be the top seed in their respective section for the playoffs that start this week. The Lourdes and Winona Cotter girls also were given top seeds.

SECTION 1AA

• Winona (11-3-2): The Winhawks enjoyed their best season in years thanks in part to a 5-0-1 section recod. They beat a talented Kasson-Mantorville team 2-0 and tied Byron 1-1. The Winhawks also beat Century 2-1 on Sept. 21. Faith Quinn leads the team with 12 goals and is one of four Quinn sisters on varsity. They have a QRF value of 63.4, which ranks 13th in Class AA.

• Kasson-Mantorville (10-4-2): The KoMets got off to a 9-1 start that saw them outscore opponents 40-6, before back-to-back five-goal losses to Class A ranked Winona Cotter and a talented Hill-Murray squad. They shared the HVL title with Byron (5-0-1) after the teams tied at 1 on Oct. 7. Kaylee Narveson leads the team with 13 goals and six assists, while Delaney Awe has netted eight goals, with Halle Determan and Elle Hager each scoring six. The KoMets also returned 15 varsity letter winners from last season. They dropped their regular season finale 2-1 to Red Wing.

• Byron (10-2-3): The Bears have been playing their best soccer as of late, having not lost since Sept. 18 with a 6-0-2 stretch in their final eight games. That streak saw a 1-0 victory over Lourdes and ties with Mankato West and Kasson-Mantorville. They are 4-0-2 in section play.

SECTION 1A

• Winona Cotter (13-1-2): A year after securing the program’s first section championship, the Ramblers are once again enjoying a terrific season behind an offense that is averaging an incredible six goals per game. In all, they have outscored opponents 91-8 and are currently ranked eighth in Class A. They are once again led by Olivia Gardner, who is second in the state with 36 goals to go along with 11 assists. Junior Allyssa Williams leads the state with 28 assists in addition to her 22 goals. The Ramblers are still working in Northern State commit Sera Speltz, who injured her knee last season in the Section 1A championship against Dover-Eyota. Speltz had 19 goals and 23 assists a year ago. Cotter capped its regular season with a 0-0 tie with No. 6-ranked Breck on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Dover-Eyota (12-3-1): The Eagles are 8-1-1 in the section with a 3-3 tie and a 2-0 defeat to Winona Cotter being the only setbacks. They had an impressive 3-0 win over Byron and are one of the few to score on Winona Cotter this season.

Section 2A

• Lourdes (13-3): Lourdes is in a new section this season and appears set to do some damage. Its only losses this year came against Class AA schools in Kasson-Mantorville, Byron and Totino-Grace. The Eagles are 4-0 in the section and it appears their toughest section opponent is Fairmont Area (10-4-2). The Eagles lead Section 2A with an average of 3.7 goals per game.