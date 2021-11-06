Girls state cross country notebook: Natasha Sortland guts out fourth-place finish

NORTHFIELD -- Natasha Sortland could start to feel her legs give out in about the final 150 meters.

She then looked back once hoping to see who was behind her to figure out how much she needed to push her body for the homestretch.

But with only a few meters to go, the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo distance runner's body gave out on her and she collapsed to the ground. Yet, the junior got back up and willed her body across the finish line despite being noticeably woozy to finish fourth with a time of 18 minutes and 50.01 seconds at Saturday's Class AA girls cross country state championships at St. Olaf.

Sortland only lost one spot as she was in third coming down the final stretch.

"I'm glad with my fourth place," Sortland said. "I'm glad I just started to feeling really bad in just like the final couple of 100 meters from the finish line. My legs were getting shaky.

"I looked behind me and I thought I had it. I remember thinking like, I just need to get better. But suddenly I just hit the ground and I don't remember much after that."

Temperatures in the mid-60's tested the runners throughout the day. Especially after the section championships saw temperatures in the low 40's with torrential rains.

Yet, Sortland didn't chalk it up to the heat, as she has dealt with something like this before. In fact, a similar situation happened to her at the most recent state meet in 2019 when the freshman said she took the first mile too fast before finishing 78th.

She also admitted that she hasn't been feeling right this season.

"Something has been wrong with my immune system this season," Sortland said. "But that was longer than I am normally out of it. Hopefully, I can get it figured out for footlocker regionals.

"It's just something I need to work on for next season. I think there maybe something I need to fix with my diet or something. But I want to finish with more energy."

Sortland was in the medical tent for over 20 minutes before pulling through to receive her fourth-place medal at the awards ceremony. Considering that and the stakes of the state meet, it was a heroic effort.

"I'm just happy I got fourth," Sortland said. "I'm also just glad my legs didn't give out with 15 meters to go."

Red Wing eighth-grader Nora Hanson took 20th (19:33.82) in the same race to earn all-state honors. Kasson-Mantorville seventh-grader Abigail Tri finished 38th (20:08.44), while Winona Senior High junior Olivia Becker placed 49th (20:19.32).

Plainview-Elgin-Millville finished 15th out of 16 teams with 336 points. The Bulldogs were led by MollyKate Fagan's 94th-place finish. Hutchinson sophomore Isabelle Schmitz won the meet (17:59.44), while St. Paul Highland Park took the team title with 61 points.

Cotter's Semling places 16th in Class A

Sonja Semling admitted she wasn't exactly thrilled with her time, but at the end of the day the Winona Cotter freshman earned all-state honors with a 16th place finish (19:55.08) in the Class A race, which was her No. 1 goal.

"I did my best," Semling said. "My goal was to get all-state and even though I wanted a little bit better time, a little better place, I'm OK with what I got because I know I did everything I could."

Semling was in ninth at the two-mile mark, but into her third mile, she began to struggle a bit with the heat.

"I felt great early on, finding my spot," Semling said. "Second mile, felt good. I got, I think, three girls or four girls, I passed them. Then the third mile, a quarter mile in, I was struggling. I feel like the heat was getting to me and it just really hurt. I just kept pushing as hard as I could.

"But when you reach that point, and the heat is adding on to that, you just can't do anymore."

The Ramblers finished 11th as a team with 245 points. Freshman Hazel Freyre was the next best finisher at 49th (20:30.96).

Lake City places eighth

After winning the Section 1A meet, Lake City put out a respectable showing on Saturday with three runners finishing in the top 43 to take eighth with 226 points. It was the Tigers 20th state meet appearance.

"We all finished really fast and a least a couple of people on our team PR'd," seventh-grader Olivia Yotter said.

Yotter led the Tigers with a 29th place finish (20:11.60).

"(This course) is really hard," Yotter said. "The hills -- there are a lot of hills. But I like the hills because it gives me a chance to get ahead of people and it was kind of my advantage."

Peyton Meincke took 40th (20:26.95) and Jacey Majerus finished 43rd (20:28.96).

For Majerus, it caps off a season that saw her fight through a mysterious hip injury that limited her to just six meets this season. She placed 10th at the state meet as a freshman.

"Last race of the season," Majerus said. "I'm proud I've gotten this far."

Staples-Motley won the team title with 103 points over Perham (109). Murray County Central's Amanda Overgaauw won the individual title by almost 40 seconds (18:09.13).

Lourdes runners Abigail Oxentenko sophomore placed 37th (20:22.76), while teammate and freshman Anna Peikert finished 50th (20:32.40).

Other notes

This was the first MSHSL state cross country meet that saw three classes. Century freshman Jazzlyn Hanenberger finished 52nd (19:38.42), while eighth-grader Clara Rock placed 83rd (20:07.14) in the first-ever Class AAA girls cross country state meet. Edina won the meet with 75 points, while St. Michael-Albertville's Ali Weimer won the individual title by 15 seconds (17:42.81).

Link to full results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/11779