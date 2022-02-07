SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Girls state hockey poll: Andover, Warroad are No. 1

Hockey graphic
February 07, 2022 11:04 AM
CLASS AA

1. Andover

2. Edina

3. Minnetonka

4. Holy Family

5. Maple Grove

6. Lakeville South

7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

8. Rogers

9. Wayzata

10. Hill-Murray

CLASS A

1. Warroad

2. Orono

3. Proctor/Hermantown

4. Holy Angels

5. Simley

6. Mound Westonka

7. Fergus Falls

8. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

9. Duluth Marshall

10. South St. Paul

