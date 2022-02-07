Girls state hockey poll: Andover, Warroad are No. 1
CLASS AA
1. Andover
2. Edina
3. Minnetonka
4. Holy Family
5. Maple Grove
6. Lakeville South
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
8. Rogers
9. Wayzata
10. Hill-Murray
CLASS A
1. Warroad
2. Orono
3. Proctor/Hermantown
4. Holy Angels
5. Simley
6. Mound Westonka
7. Fergus Falls
8. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
9. Duluth Marshall
10. South St. Paul
Lyndi Schubert and McKenzie Rich are seniors who have played multiple positions and played a lot of hockey at a high level. Goalie Ida Huber is just a freshman, but has as much postseason experience as anyone on her team. Those three players will need to be rocks for Dodge County teammates to lean on if they hope to make a postseason run.
From Division I commits to skilled seventh-grade playmakers, the Section 1 girls hockey playoffs are loaded with talent.
The Section 6 Alpine Ski meet is Tuesday at Buck Hill in Burnsville. Section 6 is considered the top section in the state.