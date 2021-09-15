Girls state soccer poll: Cotter fifth, Lourdes eighth
Winona Cotter is fifth in the Class A portion of the state girls soccer poll. Lourdes is eighth, though their positions might be flipped in the next poll with Lourdes having beaten Cottter 2-1 in overtime this week.
Class AAA
1. Edina
2. Rosemount
3. Centennial
4. Maple Grove
5. Stillwater
6. Wayzata
7. Lakeville North
8. Rogers
9. White Bear Lake
10. East Ridge
Class AA
1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
2. (tie) Holy Angels
Mahtomedi
4. Hill-Murray
5. Totino Grace
6. Visitation
7. Orono
8. St. Francis
9. Mankato East
10. Delano
Class A
1. St. Paul Academy
2. Holy Family Catholic
3. Southwest Christian
4. Minnehaha Academy
5. Cotter
6. Breck
7. St. Croix Lutheran
8. Lourdes
9. Watertow-Mayer
10. Esko
