Sports | Prep

Girls state soccer poll: Cotter fifth, Lourdes eighth

Winona Cotter is fifth in the Class A portion of the state girls soccer poll. Lourdes is eighth, though their positions might be flipped in the next poll with Lourdes having beaten Cottter 2-1 in overtime this week.

101120.S.RPB.STEWIE.LOURDES.GSOC.04708.jpg
Lourdes' Amelia Gossman (8) moves the ball during a girls soccer match last season. Gossman and the Eagles are ranked No. 8 in the latest Class A state soccer poll.. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist
September 15, 2021 01:22 PM
Class AAA

1. Edina

2. Rosemount

3. Centennial

4. Maple Grove

5. Stillwater

6. Wayzata

7. Lakeville North

8. Rogers

9. White Bear Lake

10. East Ridge

Class AA

1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2. (tie) Holy Angels

Mahtomedi

4. Hill-Murray

5. Totino Grace

6. Visitation

7. Orono

8. St. Francis

9. Mankato East

10. Delano

Class A

1. St. Paul Academy

2. Holy Family Catholic

3. Southwest Christian

4. Minnehaha Academy

5. Cotter

6. Breck

7. St. Croix Lutheran

8. Lourdes

9. Watertow-Mayer

10. Esko

