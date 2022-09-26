We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Girls state soccer polls: Lourdes ranked seventh in Class A

b00d7b5572ece30280efa0414b0916e4.jpg
The Lourdes girls soccer team is ranked seventh in the most recent Class A state poll.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 26, 2022 06:30 PM
CLASS AAA

1. Wayzata

2. Stillwater

3. Rosemount

4. Blaine

5. Andover

6. Minnetonka

7. Centennial

8. Woodbury

9. White Bear Lake

10. Edina

Others receiving votes: Lakeville North.

CLASS AA

1. Holy Angels

2. Mahtomedi

3. Hill-Murray

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

5. Totino-Grace

6. St. Francis

7. Mankato East

8. Cloquet -Carlton

9. Byron

10. Alexandria

Others receiving votes: Simley, Mankato West, Motticelo.

CLASS A

1. Minnehaha Academy

2. Southwest Christian

3. St. Croix Lutheran

4. Providence

5. Holy Family Catholic

6. Breck

7. Lourdes

8. St. Paul Academy

9. St. Croix Prep

10. Watertown-Mayer

Others receiving votes: St. Anthony Village.

