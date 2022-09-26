Girls state soccer polls: Lourdes ranked seventh in Class A
CLASS AAA
1. Wayzata
2. Stillwater
3. Rosemount
4. Blaine
5. Andover
6. Minnetonka
7. Centennial
8. Woodbury
9. White Bear Lake
10. Edina
Others receiving votes: Lakeville North.
CLASS AA
1. Holy Angels
2. Mahtomedi
3. Hill-Murray
4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
5. Totino-Grace
6. St. Francis
7. Mankato East
8. Cloquet -Carlton
9. Byron
10. Alexandria
Others receiving votes: Simley, Mankato West, Motticelo.
CLASS A
1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Southwest Christian
3. St. Croix Lutheran
4. Providence
5. Holy Family Catholic
6. Breck
7. Lourdes
8. St. Paul Academy
9. St. Croix Prep
10. Watertown-Mayer
Others receiving votes: St. Anthony Village.
