Girls state soccer rankings: Lourdes 5th, Cotter 9th in Class A
Lourdes and Winona Cotter are both ranked in the final state soccer poll. The Eagles are fifth in Class A, the Ramblers ninth.
Class AAA
1. Edina
2. Centennial
3. Rosemount
4. Stillwater
5. Maple Grove
6. Lakeville North
7. Mounds View
8. White Bear Lake
9. Hopkins
10. Blaine
Class AA
1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
2. Holy Angels
3. Mahtomedi
4. St. Francis
5. Hill-Murray
6. Totino Grace
7. Mankato East
8. Orono
9. Cloquet-Clarton
10. Delano
Class A
1. Southwest Christian
2. St. Paul Academy
3. Holy Family Catholic
4. Minnehaha Academy
5. Lourdes
6. Watertown-Mayer
7. St. Croix Lutheran
8. Breck
9. Winona Cotter
10. St. Croix Prep
