Sports | Prep

Girls state soccer rankings: Lourdes 5th, Cotter 9th in Class A

Lourdes and Winona Cotter are both ranked in the final state soccer poll. The Eagles are fifth in Class A, the Ramblers ninth.

102620.Birch.349.jpg
Led by senior defender Lindsey Birch, Lourdes is ranked fifth in the state in Class A. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
October 13, 2021 10:08 AM
Class AAA

1. Edina

2. Centennial

3. Rosemount

4. Stillwater

5. Maple Grove

6. Lakeville North

7. Mounds View

8. White Bear Lake

9. Hopkins

10. Blaine

Class AA

1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2. Holy Angels

3. Mahtomedi

4. St. Francis

5. Hill-Murray

6. Totino Grace

7. Mankato East

8. Orono

9. Cloquet-Clarton

10. Delano

Class A

1. Southwest Christian

2. St. Paul Academy

3. Holy Family Catholic

4. Minnehaha Academy

5. Lourdes

6. Watertown-Mayer

7. St. Croix Lutheran

8. Breck

9. Winona Cotter

10. St. Croix Prep

