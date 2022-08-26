Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
NON-CONFERENCE
Century 97, Farmington 84
Century top 2, relay winners
200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Audra Wagstaff, Katie Homme) 1:54.36.
200 freestyle — 1. Sophia Blixt 2:01.77.
200 IM — 1. Garrison 2:16.23.
50 freestyle — 1. Katie Homme 26.21.
Diving — 2. Liv Boyum 146.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Emily Garrison 1:00.59, 2. Chloe Magnuson 1:06.05.
100 freestyle — 1. Sophia Blixt 55.37, 2. Katie Homme 57.48.
500 freestyle — 1. Patten 5:33.84.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Wagstaff, Katie Homme, Sarah Homme) 1:43.39.
100 backstroke — 2. Wagstaff 1:06.42.
100 breaststroke — 2. Magnuson 1:17.13 (exhibition).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Garrison, Katie Homme, Patten) 3:46.74 (ex).
Notes: This was the season opener for both teams.