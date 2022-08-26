Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 25, 2022 10:17 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Century 97, Farmington 84

Century top 2, relay winners

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Audra Wagstaff, Katie Homme) 1:54.36.

200 freestyle — 1. Sophia Blixt 2:01.77.

200 IM — 1. Garrison 2:16.23.

50 freestyle — 1. Katie Homme 26.21.

Diving — 2. Liv Boyum 146.65.

100 butterfly — 1. Emily Garrison 1:00.59, 2. Chloe Magnuson 1:06.05.

100 freestyle — 1. Sophia Blixt 55.37, 2. Katie Homme 57.48.

500 freestyle — 1. Patten 5:33.84.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Wagstaff, Katie Homme, Sarah Homme) 1:43.39.

100 backstroke — 2. Wagstaff 1:06.42.

100 breaststroke — 2. Magnuson 1:17.13 (exhibition).

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Garrison, Katie Homme, Patten) 3:46.74 (ex).
Notes: This was the season opener for both teams.

