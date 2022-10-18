We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Girls swimming and diving results for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 11:43 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 91, Red Wing 85

(Relay winner, top 2 individuals)

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:56.29.

200 freestyle — 1. Katie Homme (C) 2:04.82, 2. Natalie Homme (C) 2:11.41.

200 IM — 1. Chloe Magnuson (C) 2:29.55 2. Addison Kram (C) 2:32.57.

50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 25,75, 2. Patten (C) 26.67.

Diving — 1. Kylie Moffett (RW) 177.25, 2. Liv Boyum (C) 156.10.

100 butterfly — 1. Patten (C) 1:02.67, 2. Sophie Carlson (RW) 1:08.91.

100 freestyle — 1. Garrison (C) 55.26, 2. Blixt (C) 56.37.

500 freestyle — 1. Katie Homme (C) 5:31.95, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 5:52.81.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Chloe Magnuson, Sarah Homme, Katie Homme) 1:45.69 (exhibition).

100 backstroke — 1. Garrison (C) 1:01.61 (ex), 2. Emma Hoppman (RW) 1:07.17.

100 breaststroke — 1. Carlson (RW) 1:14.99, 2. Kyrrah Mullaney (RW) 1:15.79.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Camrynn Manento, Patten, Katie Homme) 3:48.38 (ex).

Notes: Century concludes the regular season with an unbeaten record in dual meets.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
