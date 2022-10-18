Girls swimming and diving results for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 91, Red Wing 85
(Relay winner, top 2 individuals)
200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:56.29.
200 freestyle — 1. Katie Homme (C) 2:04.82, 2. Natalie Homme (C) 2:11.41.
200 IM — 1. Chloe Magnuson (C) 2:29.55 2. Addison Kram (C) 2:32.57.
50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 25,75, 2. Patten (C) 26.67.
Diving — 1. Kylie Moffett (RW) 177.25, 2. Liv Boyum (C) 156.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Patten (C) 1:02.67, 2. Sophie Carlson (RW) 1:08.91.
100 freestyle — 1. Garrison (C) 55.26, 2. Blixt (C) 56.37.
500 freestyle — 1. Katie Homme (C) 5:31.95, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 5:52.81.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Chloe Magnuson, Sarah Homme, Katie Homme) 1:45.69 (exhibition).
100 backstroke — 1. Garrison (C) 1:01.61 (ex), 2. Emma Hoppman (RW) 1:07.17.
100 breaststroke — 1. Carlson (RW) 1:14.99, 2. Kyrrah Mullaney (RW) 1:15.79.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Camrynn Manento, Patten, Katie Homme) 3:48.38 (ex).
Notes: Century concludes the regular season with an unbeaten record in dual meets.