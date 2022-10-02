We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Girls swimming and diving results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 02, 2022 12:09 AM
AUSTIN INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Rochester Century 657, 2. Austin 397.5, 3. Red Wing 387, 4. Winona 383.5, 5. John Marshall 231, 6. Tri-City United 174

Individual results

(Relay winners, top 3 individuals)

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:52.87.

200 freestyle — 1. Julia Ogren (JM) 1:57.77, 2. Patten (Cent) 201.87, 3. Abby Williams (Win) 2:00.00

200 IM — 1. Garrison (Cen) 2:15.44, 2. Paige Manguson (Cen) 2:27.96, 3. Inessah Cernohous (JM) 2:28.08.

50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (Cen) 25.32, 2. Oliva Walsh (Aus) 25.71, 3. Katie Homme (Cen) 25.97.

100 butterfly — 1. Garrison (Cen) 1:00.70, 2. Chloe Magnuson (Cen) 1:04.54, 3. Harper Wolner (Win) 1:09.44.

100 freestyle — 1. Ella Schmiesing (TCU) 56.01 20, 2. Walsh (Aus) 56.49, 3. Katie Homme (Cen) 57.19.

500 freestyle — 1. Sarah Homme (Cen) 5:30.05, 2. Gracie Greeman (Aus) 5:41.43, 3. Bree Brockman (Cen) 5:50.96.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Camrynn Manento, Chloe Magnuson, Sarah Homme, Katie Homme) 1:45.96.

100 backstroke — 1. Ogren (JM) 58.90, 2. Blixt (Cent) 1:01.00, 3. Greenman (Aus) 1:06.14.

100 breaststroke — 1. Schmiesing (TCU) 1:10.66, 2. Williams (Win) 1:10.79, 3. Patten (Cen) 1:11.92.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Katie Homme, Patten, Blixt) 3:47.05.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
