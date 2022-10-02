Girls swimming and diving results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
AUSTIN INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Rochester Century 657, 2. Austin 397.5, 3. Red Wing 387, 4. Winona 383.5, 5. John Marshall 231, 6. Tri-City United 174
Individual results
(Relay winners, top 3 individuals)
200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:52.87.
ADVERTISEMENT
200 freestyle — 1. Julia Ogren (JM) 1:57.77, 2. Patten (Cent) 201.87, 3. Abby Williams (Win) 2:00.00
200 IM — 1. Garrison (Cen) 2:15.44, 2. Paige Manguson (Cen) 2:27.96, 3. Inessah Cernohous (JM) 2:28.08.
50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (Cen) 25.32, 2. Oliva Walsh (Aus) 25.71, 3. Katie Homme (Cen) 25.97.
100 butterfly — 1. Garrison (Cen) 1:00.70, 2. Chloe Magnuson (Cen) 1:04.54, 3. Harper Wolner (Win) 1:09.44.
100 freestyle — 1. Ella Schmiesing (TCU) 56.01 20, 2. Walsh (Aus) 56.49, 3. Katie Homme (Cen) 57.19.
500 freestyle — 1. Sarah Homme (Cen) 5:30.05, 2. Gracie Greeman (Aus) 5:41.43, 3. Bree Brockman (Cen) 5:50.96.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Camrynn Manento, Chloe Magnuson, Sarah Homme, Katie Homme) 1:45.96.
100 backstroke — 1. Ogren (JM) 58.90, 2. Blixt (Cent) 1:01.00, 3. Greenman (Aus) 1:06.14.
ADVERTISEMENT
100 breaststroke — 1. Schmiesing (TCU) 1:10.66, 2. Williams (Win) 1:10.79, 3. Patten (Cen) 1:11.92.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Katie Homme, Patten, Blixt) 3:47.05.