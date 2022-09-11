SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

By Staff reports
September 11, 2022 12:43 AM
LAKEVILLE RELAYS

Team scores

1. Lakeville North 54, 2. Century 46, 3. Mayo 43, 4. Northfield 39, 5. Lakeville South 28.

Individual results, Rochester top 5

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Sophia Blixt, Paige Patten, Sarah Homme) 1:54.18, 4. Mayo (Elise Weingarten, Gabriella Lee, Juliann Yao, Sarah Samman) 2:02.32.

3x200 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Chloe Weingarten, Avery Walz, Natalie Boorjian) 6:16.86, 4. Century (Addison Kram, Kenzie Cradick, Bree Brockman) 6:38.26 .

3x100 medley relay — 4. Mayo Century ( Julia Behnke, Elise Weingarten, Karissa Bell) 3:24.78, 4. Century (Grace Barrone, Maggie Huebert, Paige Manguson) 3:26.71.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Camrynn Manento, Chloe Magnuson, Patten) 1:43.48, 5. Mayo (Lee, Bell, Samman, Yao) 1:53.47.

Diving — 2. Abby Wigle (M) 306.75, 3. Margaret Charnin (M) 298.40.

3x100 butterfly — 1. Century (Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Garrison) 3:03.32.

850 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Taylor Peterson, Behnke, Madeline Gau, Boorjian) 8:52.60, 2. Century (Barrone, Manento, Blixt, Sarah Homme) 9:04.39.

3x100 backstroke — 3. Century (Natalie Homme, Emilia Braun, Chloe Magnuson) 3:22.12, 4. Mayo (Celine Hermann, Elise Weingarten, Walz) 3:23.75.

3x100 breaststroke — 2. Century (Sarah Homme, Pagie Manguson, Blixt) 3:40.84 , 4. Mayo (Lee, Zia Raukar, Zofia Blinkow) 3:53.79

400 freestyle relay — 2. Mayo (Yao, Walz, Gau, Boorjian) 3:55.16 , 4. Century (Manento, Kenzie Cradick, Brockman, Kram) 4:03.65.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
