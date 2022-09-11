Girls swimming and diving results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
LAKEVILLE RELAYS
Team scores
1. Lakeville North 54, 2. Century 46, 3. Mayo 43, 4. Northfield 39, 5. Lakeville South 28.
Individual results, Rochester top 5
200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Sophia Blixt, Paige Patten, Sarah Homme) 1:54.18, 4. Mayo (Elise Weingarten, Gabriella Lee, Juliann Yao, Sarah Samman) 2:02.32.
3x200 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Chloe Weingarten, Avery Walz, Natalie Boorjian) 6:16.86, 4. Century (Addison Kram, Kenzie Cradick, Bree Brockman) 6:38.26 .
3x100 medley relay — 4. Mayo Century ( Julia Behnke, Elise Weingarten, Karissa Bell) 3:24.78, 4. Century (Grace Barrone, Maggie Huebert, Paige Manguson) 3:26.71.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Camrynn Manento, Chloe Magnuson, Patten) 1:43.48, 5. Mayo (Lee, Bell, Samman, Yao) 1:53.47.
Diving — 2. Abby Wigle (M) 306.75, 3. Margaret Charnin (M) 298.40.
3x100 butterfly — 1. Century (Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Garrison) 3:03.32.
850 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Taylor Peterson, Behnke, Madeline Gau, Boorjian) 8:52.60, 2. Century (Barrone, Manento, Blixt, Sarah Homme) 9:04.39.
3x100 backstroke — 3. Century (Natalie Homme, Emilia Braun, Chloe Magnuson) 3:22.12, 4. Mayo (Celine Hermann, Elise Weingarten, Walz) 3:23.75.
3x100 breaststroke — 2. Century (Sarah Homme, Pagie Manguson, Blixt) 3:40.84 , 4. Mayo (Lee, Zia Raukar, Zofia Blinkow) 3:53.79
400 freestyle relay — 2. Mayo (Yao, Walz, Gau, Boorjian) 3:55.16 , 4. Century (Manento, Kenzie Cradick, Brockman, Kram) 4:03.65.