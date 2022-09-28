Girls swimming and diving results for Sept. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Northfield 107, Austin 79
(Austin first-place finishers)
200 freestyle — Gracie Greenman 2:08.63.
50 freestyle — Olivia Walsh 26.00.
Diving — Reese Norton 226.10.
100 butterfly — Olivia Walsh 1:07.53.
200 freestyle relay — Austin (Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Kaylee Butts, Gracie Greenman) 1:48.03.
