Sports | Prep
|
Girls swimming and diving results for Sept. 27, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

By Staff reports
September 27, 2022 11:32 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Northfield 107, Austin 79

(Austin first-place finishers)

200 freestyle — Gracie Greenman 2:08.63.

50 freestyle — Olivia Walsh 26.00.

Diving — Reese Norton 226.10.

100 butterfly — Olivia Walsh 1:07.53.

200 freestyle relay — Austin (Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Kaylee Butts, Gracie Greenman) 1:48.03.

