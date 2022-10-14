Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 94, John Marshall 78
(Relay winner, top 2 individuals)
200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:54.63 8.
200 freestyle — 1. Garrison (C) 2:01.73 2. Camrynn Manento (C) 2:12.07.
200 IM — 1. Blixt (C) 2:17.58, 2. Katie Homme (C) 2:22.02.
50 freestyle — 1. Sarah Homme (C) 26.82, 2. Chloe Magnuson (C) 26.86.
ADVERTISEMENT
Diving — 1. Shannon Penney (JM) 189.50, 2. Liv Boyum (C) 163.60.
100 butterfly — 1. Garrison (C) 1:00.42, 2. Blixt (C) 1:05.31.
100 freestyle — 1. Patten (C) 55.85, 2. Katie Homme (C) 55.87.
500 freestyle — 1. Bree Brockman (C) 5:49.53, 2. Bridget Harms (C) 5:58.42.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Camrynn Manento, Chloe Magnuson, Natalie Homme, Sarah Homme) 1:47.98 (exhibition).
100 backstroke — 1. Inessah Cernohous (JM) 1:05.85, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 1:11.18 (ex).
100 breaststroke — 1. Ariana Thorpe (JM) 1:16.46 2. Sarah Homme 1:16.63 (ex).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Blixt, Patten, Katie Homme) 3:44.95 (ex).
ADVERTISEMENT