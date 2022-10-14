We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Thursday, October 13

Sports | Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

John Marshall, Century girls swimming
Century’s Emily Garrison, left, Katie Homme and Paige Patten lead the team out during a girls swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Century won the meet 94-78.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
October 13, 2022 10:30 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 94, John Marshall 78

(Relay winner, top 2 individuals)

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:54.63 8.

200 freestyle — 1. Garrison (C) 2:01.73 2. Camrynn Manento (C) 2:12.07.

200 IM — 1. Blixt (C) 2:17.58, 2. Katie Homme (C) 2:22.02.

50 freestyle — 1. Sarah Homme (C) 26.82, 2. Chloe Magnuson (C) 26.86.

Diving — 1. Shannon Penney (JM) 189.50, 2. Liv Boyum (C) 163.60.

100 butterfly — 1. Garrison (C) 1:00.42, 2. Blixt (C) 1:05.31.

100 freestyle — 1. Patten (C) 55.85, 2. Katie Homme (C) 55.87.

500 freestyle — 1. Bree Brockman (C) 5:49.53, 2. Bridget Harms (C) 5:58.42.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Camrynn Manento, Chloe Magnuson, Natalie Homme, Sarah Homme) 1:47.98 (exhibition).

100 backstroke — 1. Inessah Cernohous (JM) 1:05.85, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 1:11.18 (ex).

100 breaststroke — 1. Ariana Thorpe (JM) 1:16.46 2. Sarah Homme 1:16.63 (ex).

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Blixt, Patten, Katie Homme) 3:44.95 (ex).

By Staff reports
