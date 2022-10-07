Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo def. Red Wing
(score not available)
(Mayo winners)
200 medley relay — 1. Mayo (Madeline Gau, Elise Weingarten, Natalie Boorjian, Karissa Bell) 2:00.72.
200 freestyle — 1. Boorjian 1:59.69.
200 IM — 1. Boorjian 2:16.97.
50 freestyle — 1. Julia Behnke 27.27.
Diving — 1. Abby Wigle 206.85.
100 butterfly — 1. Gau 1:01.23.
500 freestyle — 1. Chloe Weingarten 5:39.35.
100 backstroke — 1. Gau 1:03.42 (exhibition).
100 breaststroke — 1. Gabby Lee 1:13.64 (ex).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Boorjian, Avery Walz, Gau, E.Weingarten) 3:53.62.
Century 95, Winona 85
(Relays winners, top 2 individuals)
200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:54.86.
200 freestyle — 1. Sarah Homme (C) 2:12.25, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 2:13.92.
200 IM — 1. Abby Williams (W) 2:20.43, Addison Kram (C) 2:33.37.
50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 25.79, Garrison (C) 26.17.
Diving — 1. Liv Boyum (C) 147.65, 2. Calla Pike (W) 146.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Chloe Magnuson (C) 1:04.72, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 1:07.93.
100 freestyle — 1. Ava Pike (W) 57.74, 2. Camrynn Manento (C) 58.17.
500 freestyle — 1. Patten (C) 5:26.83, 2. Blixt (C) 5:35.21.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Chloe Magnuson, Manento, Patten) 1:44.99.
100 backstroke — 1. Garrison (C) 1:01.68, 2. Jian-Gross Jewel 1:07.15 (exhibition).
100 breaststroke — 1. Williams (W) 1:12.33, 2. Chloe Vesterby 1:22.01 (ex).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Chloe Magnuson, Katie Dao, Patten) 3:53.71 (ex).
Austin 94, John Marshall 87
(Relays winners, top 2 individuals)
200 medley relay — 1. John Marshall (Inessah Cernohous, Emelia Fischer, Julia Ogren, Ariana Thorpe) 2:01.05.
200 freestyle — 1. Alivia Hemry (A) 2:17.43, Thorpe (JM) 2:18.66.
200 IM — 1. Cernohous (JM) 2:26.48, 2, Gracie Greenman (A) 2:28.02.
50 freestyle — 1. Abbie Boysen (A) 27.08 , 2. Ashley Villar (JM) 28.16 .
Diving — 1. Alayna Kennedy (A) 227.25, 2. Shannon Penney (JM) 206.60.
100 butterfly — 1. Ashley Villar (JM) 1:15.04, 2. Sophia Tomlinson (JM) 1:16.06.
100 freestyle — 1. Ogren (JM) 54.25, 2. Olivia Walsh (A) 56.63.
500 freestyle — 1. Cernohous (JM) 5:51.80, 2. Anna Kossman (JM) 6:21.89.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Austin (O.Walsh, Abbie Boysen, Kaylee Butts, Alivia Hemry) 1:48.06.
100 backstroke — 1. Greenman (A) 1:04.96, 2. Thorpe (JM) 1:16.48.
100 breaststroke — 1. Ogren (JM) 1:15.95, 2. Fischer (JM) 1:20.62.
400 freestyle relay — 1. John Marshall (Cernohous, Villar, Thorpe, Ogren) 4:04.65.