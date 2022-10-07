We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 6

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

Mayo, Red Wing girls swimming
Mayo's Madeleine Nemergut swims the 500-yard freestyle during a swim meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Rochester. Mayo defeated Red Wing in the meet.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
October 06, 2022 11:08 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo def. Red Wing

(score not available)

(Mayo winners)

200 medley relay — 1. Mayo (Madeline Gau, Elise Weingarten, Natalie Boorjian, Karissa Bell) 2:00.72.

200 freestyle — 1. Boorjian 1:59.69.

200 IM 1. Boorjian 2:16.97.

50 freestyle 1. Julia Behnke 27.27.

Diving — 1. Abby Wigle 206.85.

100 butterfly 1. Gau 1:01.23.

500 freestyle 1. Chloe Weingarten 5:39.35.

100 backstroke — 1. Gau 1:03.42 (exhibition).

100 breaststroke — 1. Gabby Lee 1:13.64 (ex).

400 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Boorjian, Avery Walz, Gau, E.Weingarten) 3:53.62.

Century 95, Winona 85

(Relays winners, top 2 individuals)

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:54.86.

200 freestyle — 1. Sarah Homme (C) 2:12.25, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 2:13.92.

200 IM — 1. Abby Williams (W) 2:20.43, Addison Kram (C) 2:33.37.

50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 25.79, Garrison (C) 26.17.

Diving — 1. Liv Boyum (C) 147.65, 2. Calla Pike (W) 146.80.

100 butterfly — 1. Chloe Magnuson (C) 1:04.72, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 1:07.93.

100 freestyle — 1. Ava Pike (W) 57.74, 2. Camrynn Manento (C) 58.17.

500 freestyle — 1. Patten (C) 5:26.83, 2. Blixt (C) 5:35.21.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Chloe Magnuson, Manento, Patten) 1:44.99.

100 backstroke — 1. Garrison (C) 1:01.68, 2. Jian-Gross Jewel 1:07.15 (exhibition).

100 breaststroke — 1. Williams (W) 1:12.33, 2. Chloe Vesterby 1:22.01 (ex).

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Chloe Magnuson, Katie Dao, Patten) 3:53.71 (ex).

Austin 94, John Marshall 87

(Relays winners, top 2 individuals)

200 medley relay — 1. John Marshall (Inessah Cernohous, Emelia Fischer, Julia Ogren, Ariana Thorpe) 2:01.05.

200 freestyle — 1. Alivia Hemry (A) 2:17.43, Thorpe (JM) 2:18.66.

200 IM — 1. Cernohous (JM) 2:26.48, 2, Gracie Greenman (A) 2:28.02.

50 freestyle — 1. Abbie Boysen (A) 27.08 , 2. Ashley Villar (JM) 28.16 .

Diving — 1. Alayna Kennedy (A) 227.25, 2. Shannon Penney (JM) 206.60.

100 butterfly — 1. Ashley Villar (JM) 1:15.04, 2. Sophia Tomlinson (JM) 1:16.06.

100 freestyle — 1. Ogren (JM) 54.25, 2. Olivia Walsh (A) 56.63.

500 freestyle — 1. Cernohous (JM) 5:51.80, 2. Anna Kossman (JM) 6:21.89.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Austin (O.Walsh, Abbie Boysen, Kaylee Butts, Alivia Hemry) 1:48.06.

100 backstroke — 1. Greenman (A) 1:04.96, 2. Thorpe (JM) 1:16.48.

100 breaststroke — 1. Ogren (JM) 1:15.95, 2. Fischer (JM) 1:20.62.

400 freestyle relay — 1. John Marshall (Cernohous, Villar, Thorpe, Ogren) 4:04.65.

